Hopes were high when running back Eric Gray transferred from Tennessee to Oklahoma after the 2020 season. Things didn’t come together his first year at OU, but he exploded in 2022. The word used was professional when describing Gray repeatedly, and that type of mindset helped him every step of the way as he showed why he could be a professional. A no-brainer decision to leave early, Gray got to hear his name called by the New York Giants in the Fifth round with the No. 172 overall pick in the NFL Draft. 2022 stats: 213 rushes for 1,366 yards, 6.4 average, 11 TDs; 33 rec., 229 yards. Career stats: 549 rushes for 3,089 yards, 5.6 average, 21 TDs; 99 rec., 827 yards, 5 TDs.

Gray put up quality numbers during his first two years at Tennessee and had people salivating about what he would do as a Sooner. The transition period went longer than anybody thought, but it never discouraged Gray. He came in with a different mindset, a more mature outlook and took off during the 2022 season. Everybody knows about his cutting ability, but he answered one question after another regarding the other facets of his game to where it became such an easy decision for him to leave the Sooners and get started on that professional career.