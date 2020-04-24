But Hurts as a Sooner worked out well for the former Alabama quarterback, culminating in the ultimate sign with being chosen for the next level.

After back-to-back No. 1 overall picks in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, few believed the Sooners would have a quarterback called this time around.

The third in this trio, Jalen Hurts, heard his name called Friday evening as the 53rd overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2nd round of the Draft.

Hurts came to OU as a runner-first type of quarterback but showed there are more tools in his arsenal than just that. He combined for 52 touchdowns in his one year and put himself in position for his Draft moment.

It was the ultimate experiment, from both sides. Would Hurts work at OU? Would OU fare well with Hurts? It’s a season that will be analyzed for years to come with arguments both ways, but both sides did all they could to make it work.

From the Senior Bowl to the NFL Combine to pro day, Hurts did everything right and started to soar up draft board charts to where you started to wonder if OU was about to get a third straight first-round quarterback choice.

Didn’t get that far, but for Hurts to go in Day 2 says a lot about his ability to adapt and how Riley continues to get the best out of his guys. The Hurts experiment has officially reached the NFL.

Best game

2019 at Baylor: 34-31 victory. If only for no other reason that Hurts actually smiled. All joking aside, this game will live in the annals of OU history. The biggest comeback ever in the program, after OU was down 28-3. Hurts was exceptional, even though CeeDee Lamb was out. He finished with 297 passing yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 114 more yards.

Coach says…

“I definitely think he's come a long way. I think he's pretty intriguing from their perspective. Kind of like we've said so much, he's played in a lot of different systems and seen a lot of different defenses, has had to execute a lot of different concepts. He's had sustained success at different places. His durability is incredibly impressive. And then I think what people saw the last couple years was a growth process for him. I think he's just become way more of a factor in the throwing game.

“I think people see that he improved a lot his junior year at Alabama when he wasn't the starter, and then I think this year was head and shoulders above that. I think he's come a long way in that regard, been able to do it and have success at different schools with different systems, which I think always bodes well. So he's a guy I think that's very intriguing and a guy that's trending in the right direction.” – head coach Lincoln Riley