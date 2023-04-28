From OU to the NFL: Marvin Mims
There was a strong feeling following the 2021 season that Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims was going to enter the transfer portal.
OU fans are thankful he didn’t, and Mims had a brilliant junior season in Norman to lead to him leaving school early for his NFL dreams.
Those dreams were realized with Mims being selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round with the No. 63 pick overall in the NFL Draft.
2022 stats: 54 rec., 1083 yards, 6 TDs.
Career stats: 123 rec., 2,398 yards, 20 TDs.
After landing three five-star wide receivers for the 2019 class, it was tough to know exactly what OU would do with the 2020 class and which receiver would want to be a Sooner.
Mims wasn’t scared, though. He showed that immediately during his true freshman season, becoming the team’s deep threat in a hurry and getting fans excited about what was to come.
You can debate his usage, especially early in his career, but Mims was always ready to make it count whenever his number was called.
Jeff Lebby taking over as offensive coordinator and Dillon Gabriel at quarterback led to Mims putting up the type of numbers most thought were possible because of his combination of speed, hands and intelligence.
Running sub-4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash just cemented what most knew about Mims in that he has speed for days, but he’s a lot more than that.
Mims’ ability to make the tough, competitive catch is something OU fans will remember him for and will no doubt help him at the next level.
Best game: 2021 vs. Texas: 55-48 win. It’ll live in Sooner lore forever. Five receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the epic comeback. Not just that, but the 52-yard touchdown grab on third-and-19 where it’s still hard to fathom Mims keeping his feet inbounds. He had singular moments galore, but nothing will compare to that second half.
He says…
“Right now, people are saying I play bigger than I actually am. So that’s a huge thing. Just to be able to show I can do the gritty plays, go up and get it through a bigger defender, taller defender, thicker defender. It definitely helps at the next level. That’s what they’re looking for, especially the NFL. Sometimes you’re going to be wide open. Sometimes you’re not. You still got to make the play.” – Mims