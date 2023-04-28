There was a strong feeling following the 2021 season that Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims was going to enter the transfer portal. OU fans are thankful he didn’t, and Mims had a brilliant junior season in Norman to lead to him leaving school early for his NFL dreams. Those dreams were realized with Mims being selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round with the No. 63 pick overall in the NFL Draft. 2022 stats: 54 rec., 1083 yards, 6 TDs. Career stats: 123 rec., 2,398 yards, 20 TDs.

After landing three five-star wide receivers for the 2019 class, it was tough to know exactly what OU would do with the 2020 class and which receiver would want to be a Sooner. Mims wasn’t scared, though. He showed that immediately during his true freshman season, becoming the team’s deep threat in a hurry and getting fans excited about what was to come. You can debate his usage, especially early in his career, but Mims was always ready to make it count whenever his number was called.