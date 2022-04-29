From OU to the NFL: Nik Bonitto

Bonitto has found his next home, being selected by the Denver Broncos with the No.64 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The final pick of the second round.

Bonitto has been a dynamic playmaker on the defense the last couple of seasons and he’s taking those skills to the next level.

Oklahoma fans breathed a sigh of relief when Nik Bonitto r eturned to the Sooners for the 2021 season, and he made it count.

OU just doesn’t go into Florida and land elite defensive prospects. But that’s what former defensive coordinator Mike Stoops was able to do with Bonitto. From his game-clinching interception at Baylor in 2019 and onward, Bonitto was tremendous for the Sooners.

He had so many good and great moments in 2020 and 2021 that it almost became hard to pick just one. Things like his 2020 outing vs. Texas and his fumble return at Kansas State in 2021 didn’t make the cut.

Bonitto proved to be an elite pass rusher in the last two seasons, making it all the more confusing that OU didn’t just unleash him in that role nonstop.

The Sooners haven’t made a huge dent in Florida with defensive recruits, but OU can now absolutely point toward Bonitto as someone who was able to find success when he chose the crimson and cream.

He was easily one of the leaders of the defense and became one of the more consistent performers, no matter what was asked of him.

Best game

2021 vs. Nebraska: 23-16 win. A rivalry renewed, and Bonitto was phenomenal. He had five tackles, including three for loss and two sacks in the narrow win. He essentially sealed the deal with a third down sack on the final drive of the game, making sure the Sooners didn’t face the possibility of being upset by the Huskers.