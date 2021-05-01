He’s not a fullback as Rhamondre Stevenson’s years at Oklahoma showed what he can do from the traditional running back spot. Looks like he didn’t have to really win that argument as NFL general managers were in agreement, too, everybody found out this weekend. Stevenson persevered through junior college and a suspension and heard his named called as the 120th overall in the 4th round by the New England Patriots in the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. He becomes the fourth running back from OU to be drafted in the last four years, joining Samaje Perine, Joe Mixon and Rodney Anderson. 2020 stats: 101 rushes for 665 yards (6.6 avg.), 7 TDs; 18 receptions for 211 yards Career stats: 165 rushes for 1,180 yards (7.2 avg.), 13 TDs; 28 receptions for 298 yards

Stevenson is the one OU wouldn’t let get away. He committed right before the early signing period and somehow OU was able to convince him to sign instead of testing the waters later during the cycle. Worked out for all parties involved. The Sooners needed a big and bruising back, and Stevenson more than lived up to his junior college reputation.

What impressed about Stevenson is how he became better at everything during his two years in Norman. A better blocker, better runner, better receiver out of the backfield. He made the most of his second chance after juco. The NCAA suspension put a pause to the beginning of this 2020 story, but he finished it out in style and let Draft experts know he was coming. He’s as fresh as it gets and can certainly be someone who is useful in short yardage situations, but he’s definitely not limited to just that aspect, either. Best game 2020 Cotton Bowl vs. Florida: 55-20 win. Stevenson let the world know he was back with a three-touchdown outing at Texas Tech in his first game, but he elevated his stock vs. the Gators. Stevenson finished with 186 rushing yards on 18 attempts and one highlight-worthy touchdown in being named the game’s Offensive Most Outstanding Player.