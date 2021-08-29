An Explosive MVP

Oklahoma currently has 20 commitments between the 2021 and 2022 classes and as we do every year it's time for Future Sooners to review each of their games and see how they started in Week 0. Take a look and see who shined brightest and took home the first MVP award of the season.

The Skinny: Bates helped lead an offense that scored 44 points in the first 14 minutes of the game and Durango went on to drop Pagosa Springs, 58-0. Next Week: Durango (1-0) is hosting Aztec, N.M.

The Skinny: Brice did all he could to get Seguin over the hump against a rising Northwest Eaton program but Seguin came up a little short, 22-13. On the night was 7-12 for 127 yards at quarterback and had seven carries for 90 yards including a 42-yard touchdown run. Next Week: Seguin (0-1) is hosting Ft. Worth Wyatt on Thu., Sept. 2.

The Skinny: Brown made his presence known early scoring on Mater Dei's first offensive possession on a 75-yard rush off left tackle. He was huge in Mater Dei crushing Texas powerhouse Duncanville 42-3. He finished with five carries for 83 yards and the touchdown as well as one 17-yard reception. Next Week: Mater Dei (2-0) is traveling to Henderson Liberty.

The Skinny: Hasz had three catches for 49 yards as Bixby crushed Mansfield Timberview 69-14. Next Week: Bixby (1-0) is traveling to Jenks.

The Skinny: Helms had something of a quiet night but he certainly didn't hurt his team as West downed Omaha Burke 58-14. Next Week: West (1-0) is traveling to Bellevue East.

The Skinny: The WO-S offense had trouble getting going and fell to Golden Triangle rival Nederland, 14-6. Hunter himself had roughly half a dozen pancake blocks on the night. Next Week: West Orange-Stark (0-1) is hosting Little Cypress-Mauriceville.

The Skinny: Inniss had a huge night with nine receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns (76, 28) but it wasn't quite enough as American Heritage fell 29-21 to Treasure Coast. Next Week: American Heritage (0-1) is hosting Chaminade Madonna. WEEK 0 MVP

The Skinny: Lemon had an interception as Los Alamitos had to be a bit stingier with it's defense as it fought San Diego Lincoln to a 21-17 win. Next Week: Los Alamitos (2-0) is traveling to Paramount.

The Skinny: Carthage got a real test from Crosby but found a way against the 5A division two runner-up Cougars. Carthage fell behind early but fought back scoring 27 of the final 34 points of the game to win 27-24. Lewis was plenty active and had a key tackle for loss. Next Week: Carthage (1-0) is hosting San Antonio Cornerstone Christian.

The Skinny: It's no surprise to anyone who has watched Llewellyn that he blocked dominantly but he also had a pair of catches for 31 yards including a 16-yard touchdown as Aledo downed Weatherford 47-7. Next Week: Aledo (1-0) is traveling to Frisco Lone Star on Thu., Sept. 2.

The Skinny: McKinzie helped lead a defense that downed Andrews 27-0. McKinzie had six tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a pass break-up. Next Week: Cooper (1-0) is traveling to Lubbock Coronado.

The Skinny: In one of the biggest one-on-one matchups that any Sooner commit will face this year Moore went against five-star offensive tackle Julian Armella and came away with two tackles for loss, a handful of tackles, and a gaggle of quarterback hurries. In short he had the type of dominant day that many always felt he could. Still though it wasn't quite enough as St. Frances fell short of fellow national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, 38-23. Next Week: St. Frances (0-1) is hosting Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph.

The Skinny: Nelson didn't have the biggest night of his career but got the job done on the way to a 21-17 win over San Diego Lincoln. Nelson, on the night went 15-27 for 178-yards and two touchdowns. Next Week: Los Alamitos (2-0) is traveling to Paramount.

The Skinny: Roberts had three tackles, two tackles for loss (four yards) in a strong performance but it wasn't enough for Hendrickson to overcome Texas powerhouse Cibolo Steele. The Hawks fell 35-14. Next Week: Hendrickson (0-1) is hosting Killeen on Thu., Sept. 2.

The Skinny: Rowe is recovering from an illness and wasn't able to play but Union used big plays on both sides of the ball to down Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge 48-20. Next Week: Union (1-0) is hosting Broken Arrow.

The Skinny: Sawchuk helped Valor Christian take down fellow top 10 program, Regis Jesuit, 24-6. The star back did his part with 32 carries for 154-yards and one touchdown. Next Week: Valor Christian (1-0) is meeting Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian at Del Mar (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic.

The Skinny: Sexton helped his offense get rolling on the ground on their way to a 35-7 demolition of Edmond North. Next Week: Deer Creek (1-0) is hosting Southmoore.

The Skinny: Spears-Jennings had a pair of touchdowns (40, 31) though the first was called back on a taunting penalty by Spears-Jennings are at the goal line. He was a big play man for the Tigers as they downed Mansfield (Texas) Legacy 42-13. Next Week: Broken Arrow (1-0) is traveling to Tulsa Union.

The Skinny: Taylor helped a dominant run game down Honolulu (Haw.) St. Louis 42-14 on their way to roughly 200 yards rushing on the night. Next Week: Gorman (1-0) is playing at Miami (Fla.) Central.