Oklahoma's 2019 and 2020 commitments had a bevy of huge performances but every so often there is a day that jumps out and catches everyone's attention. This weekend just happened to be one of those moments with Rivals250 defensive end Marcus Hicks putting up an absolutely astonishing effort against hometown rival Bishop Carroll. Hicks may have been the no-doubt MVP of the week but there were still plenty of other huge efforts from the Future Sooners.

The Skinny: Alexander and Sunnyvale got a key rivalry win over Kemp downing the Yellowjackets 35-19. Alexander led an offense that put up 269-yards rushing and ran behind Alexander continuously. The big man had double digit pancake blocks on the night. Next Week: Sunnyvale (1-0) is traveling to Van Alstyne on Friday.

The Skinny: Hebron got off to a strong start with a 28-27 win over Plano. Bridges was a big part of that with three receptions for 52-yards and a 15-yard touchdown along with 13 carries for 67-yards and a five-yard touchdown run. Next Week: Hebron (1-0) is hosting Arlington Martin on Friday.

The Skinny: Davis led an Aquinas secondary that gave up just 75-yards passing against Sunrise Piper in a 35-6 victory that was dominated by the Raiders defense. Next Week: Aquinas (2-0) is hosting Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Flanagan.

The Skinny: Green led a Southwest-Onslow defense that surrendered just 108-yards of total offense while the Stallions crushed White Oak 44-8. Next Week: Southwest-Onslow (2-1) is hosting Beulaville (N.C.) East Duplin on Friday.

The Skinny: Mater Dei shut down another program, La Mirada, 49-0 but Green-Warren, who is still fighting off a minor injury, was held out of action. Next Week: Mater Dei (2-1) is meeting Stockton (Caif.) St. Mary's on Friday.

The Skinny: Henderson had a really strong start to the year with six receptions for 101-yards and a XX-yard touchdown in Travis's 37-30 overtime win over Ft. Bend Hightower. Next Week: Travis (1-0) is hosting Richmond Foster on Sat., Sept. 8.

The Skinny: Northwest got a big win 23-22 in, arguably, in Wichita's annual big game against Bishop Carroll. Hicks had an absolutely monstrous night with nine tackles (seven solo), including seven tackles for loss and two sacks for 10-yards in the big win. Hicks even blocked a field goal attempt. Next Week: Northwest (1-0) is traveling to Wichita East on Thurs., Sept. 6. Week 1 MVP

The Skinny: Knighton was, somewhat, stymied against a sturdy Buford, Ga. defense but helped his team with 23-carries for 68-yards and helped them to a 19-14 victory. Next Week: Deerfield Beach (2-0) is hosting Atlanta Westlake on Friday.

The Skinny: Major got his season started, in one of the state's most anticipated games, with a jaw-dropping 52-yard touchdown run against fellow powerhouse Heritage Hall. In the 30-20 victory he finished with 118-yards on 12 carries. Next Week: Millwood (1-0) is traveling to Douglass on Sat., Sept. 8.

The Skinny: Aledo crushed Denton Guyer 40-0 and were led, in no small part, by McClellan's 15-carries for 100-yards and a pair of touchdowns. Next Week: Aledo (1-0) is meeting Bentonville, Ark. at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La. on Sat., Sept. 8.

The Skinny: Bush won a defensive struggle 9-7 over Rosenberg Terry in which Morris did his part to keep Terry out of the end zone and set up three field goals that pushed Broncos over the top. On the night Morris had 12 tackles and one forced fumble. Next Week: Bush (1-0) is traveling to Cypress Langham Creek on Thu., Sept. 6

The Skinny: Allen ran up, over, and through Mesquite Horn to the tune of 282-yards rushing on their way to a 40-0 win over the Jaguars. Next Week: Allen (1-0) is hosting Salt Lake City East on Friday.

The Skinny: Perkins had a big night on the stat sheet during his team's 57-28 win over Murrieta Valley. He had 18 tackles (seven solo), two tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry, and one pass deflection. Next Week: Cajon (3-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Rattler remained out, after being injured last week, but that didn't slow down Pinnacle as they downed Scottsdale Horizon 49-35. Next Week: Pinnacle (3-0) is traveling to San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic on Sat., Sept. 8.

The Skinny: Roberson in spite of fighting through a pre-season injury had a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and roughly eight tackles while helping Manvel to a 42-6 win over Houston Clear Lake. Next Week: Manvel (1-0) is traveling to Crosby on Friday.

The Skinny: Offensively Sanders made the most of his five carries with two scores (1, 5) and 20-yards rushing. Defensively, during his team's 28-14 win over Mesquite Poteet Sanders had seven tackles (six solo) and one tackle for loss. Next Week: Ryan (1-0) is hosting Keller Fossil Ridge on Friday.

The Skinny: Prestonwood, one of Texas's top private teams this year, got off to a big start with a 46-6 win over Wylie. On the night Stogner had three receptions for 46-yards. Next Week: Prestonwood (1-0) is hosting Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian.

The Skinny: Washington, and his Oakland teammates, had the week off. Next Week: Oakland (1-1) is hosting Nashville RePublic on Friday.

The Skinny: Allen, as mentioned, didn't spend much time worrying about the passing game but Wease managed almost half of the Eagles passing yards with 65-yards on six receptions including a pair of touchdowns (14, 27) in Allen's 40-0 win over Mesquite Horn. Next Week: Allen (1-0) is hosting Salt Lake City East on Friday.

The Skinny: Gonzaga, with Wete's help, yet again put out a dominant defensive performance putting down Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan 38-0. Next Week: Gonzaga (2-0) is hosting Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep on Sat., Sept. 8.