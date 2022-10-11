“I'm feeling real good. Body feels good. Mind feels good. Took it very seriously – that part of recovery. And thankfully I'm at this point thanks to all the trainers and everyone.”

“Still in it. Continuing to work with the trainers,” said Gabriel about the protocol. “But I feel really good. Thankfully, I took the first few days really seriously. Just resting and trying to do everything I could to get back.

Gabriel missed OU’s 49-0 loss vs. Texas on Saturday because he wasn’t cleared by team doctors. And although it looks more likely Gabriel will be able to play for the Sooners vs. Kansas on Saturday, there’s still work to be done.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is still in concussion protocol but stated that he’s feeling really good, he said following Monday’s practice.

Gabriel was injured with under 10 minutes to go in the second quarter of OU’s 55-24 loss at TCU less than two weeks ago. He was giving himself up by sliding but was nailed and his head bounced off the turf to go along with the impact of the hit itself.

He said he rested for the majority of last week, taking every precaution and treating the matter very seriously. He’s had injuries like the broken collarbone last season, but this marked his first concussion.

OU attempted some gamesmanship with Gabriel coming out for warmups against Texas, but there was zero chance of Gabriel actually seeing the field. He came out in shorts when the teams took to the field to begin the game.

“It was tough. Obviously, I wanted to be out there and be there for my guys because we put in all this work together,” Gabriel said. “It was tough. Tough to watch. Tough because I'm a part of it. I'm on this team. Feel for them just because I know how hard everyone works.”

Without Gabriel, OU and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby attempted to utilized a Wildcat-based attack with Brayden Willis, Eric Gray and Jalil Farooq. It worked, at times, but never anything with sustained success. And obviously, it never turned into points.

OU threw two interceptions against Texas, the first ones of the season. For all the missed throws Gabriel has had in some key moments, he still hasn’t turned the ball over.

“I think everybody understands (when) Dillon’s playing, we’re a little bit different, for sure,” said Lebby on Monday afternoon.

Gabriel has completed 85 of 133 passes for 1,215 yards with 11 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 126 yards and two more touchdowns.

Monday was good, almost back to normal. That’s all Gabriel can hope for with the rest of the week.

“Having a good Tuesday and Wednesday. Just because those are our hard days,” Gabriel said. “Continue to talk with the trainers. I feel really good. Me being out here on a Monday is very positive news for me. I feel really good and just gotta keep stacking days.”

OU has gone from 3-0 to 3-3 overall and a dismal 0-3 start in conference play. Even before Gabriel’s hit, the Sooners were down 34-10 to the Horned Frogs.

Getting Gabriel back won’t cure everything, but it would be one heck of a boost, something this team badly needs right about now.

“Just got to keep putting your right foot in front of the other and keep walking and keep striving to get better every single week and every single day,” Gabriel said. “It is tough. It's uncharted territory for a lot of the guys and something we got to just continue to strive through and be great and find ways to be better because the margin of error is really slim.”