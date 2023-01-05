He said those words Thursday, announcing on social media he will be returning to the Sooners for the 2023 season.

The signs had been there the last few weeks, but c’mon, Oklahoma fans needed to hear it from quarterback Dillon Gabriel .

He completed 230 of 367 passes (62.7 percent) for 3,168 yards with 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also rushed for 315 yards and six touchdowns.

The weight of expectations was pretty enormous for Gabriel, but he really did have a solid 2022 season for the Sooners despite the team’s 6-7 record.

It’s almost a year to the day when Gabriel announced he was flipping his commitment from UCLA to OU on Jan. 3, 2022, and now he’s letting everybody know he wants one more year to see what he, head coach Brent Venables, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby can do.

“Forever home. Let’s do it again in 2023,” with those words, Gabriel is ready to lead the Sooners for one more season.

But it wasn’t without its troubles and difficulties. A concussion against TCU had him miss nearly two games, and it felt like Gabriel was fighting to win over the OU fan for the majority of the season and even after a quality outing against No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

It’s a test he has passed, though.

“I think it tested us, tested me personally,” said Gabriel following the 35-32 loss to the Seminoles. “Just in life, the journey, all the work you put in with a bunch of guys with the right mindset and great attitude. Your work doesn't necessarily come to fruition in that sense.

“What I love about Coach BV is just the idea of attacking the process and loving that, and the results shouldn't be the drive for your happiness for the result being what it is. It is just finding that deep joy in family and the Lord, and of course with us, because that is the only thing that sticks. When you are tested like this, if you don't got that, you will go into dark places.”

Even though it was assumed, again, it was huge for Gabriel to announce his return. That’s really what this week has been about for the Sooners. As OU continues to put in the work via the transfer portal, there are some key cogs coming back for one last season.

Wide receiver Drake Stoops announced last week, and then defensive lineman Isaiah Coe and defensive back Woodi Washington both announced Sunday they want one more season in Norman.

The future looks bright at the quarterback spot with five-star signee Jackson Arnold. And the present just got a whole lot better knowing Gabriel will return to help mentor Arnold and attempt to improve the offense even more in year No. 2.

There are still some vital announcements out there, like wide receiver Marvin Mims and linebacker David Ugwoegbu, but that’s a big sigh of relief for OU and its fans and one you can happily cross off with Gabriel.