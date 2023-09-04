Gentry Williams impresses in first career start: 'He was ready'
NORMAN — When it comes to Gentry Williams, there’s one adjective that continues to be repeated.
Ready.
It was the word that best described Williams’ mindset entering Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas State, which also marked his first collegiate start. It was also the word he used to describe his biggest play in the 73-0 win over the Red Wolves.
Late in the first quarter, the Red Wolves attempted a swing pass to receiver Ja’Quez Cross. But the sophomore cornerback read the play the entire way and delivered the hit on Cross for a six-yard loss.
“It was a play we had been working all week,” Williams said after the game. “Just read it, stayed true to my keys, and understood the play. When the moment came, I was ready.”
To make that play, and to earn the opportunity to start, Williams had to be ready.
The Tulsa native showed promise as a freshman, even recording his first collegiate interception in last year’s opener against UTEP. But he didn’t play much in 2022, logging just 60 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
But even without a significant role, Williams was still a standout player.
“He was a sponge trying to learn everything,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said on Monday.
Going into fall camp, OU coach Brent Venables said Williams had the chance to earn a big role in the secondary. There was heavy competition for the starting spot opposite Woodi Washington, with Kendel Dolby, Jasiah Wagoner, Makari Vickers and Kani Walker all vying for playing time.
But Williams earned the right to start against the Red Wolves, and he excelled. He logged 23 snaps — the seventh-most on the defense, per PFF — and finished with three tackles and a tackle for loss.
“I think I just gained overall knowledge,” Williams said. “I was excited for my start today. I was really happy for that. Just being out there with my teammates was the biggest thing. And seeing them cheer for me – there ain’t nothing like it.”
The coaching staff was impressed, too.
“I thought he played really fast and I thought he played confident,” Roof said. “His first start, there wasn't a lot of hesitation. He played fast, he played with confidence. (OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai) has done a great job with him, bringing him along. He’s so detail-oriented for a young guy. He’s like at another level for a guy at this point in his career as far as the details. He wants to be coached and he wants to be coached hard.”
While Williams played with the first-string players against the Red Wolves, Venables emphasized last week that the battle for that starting spot will continue into the season. But Williams made a good first impression.
“He was ready,” Venables said after the game. “He's on edge, got a focused intensity about him. The moment's never too big. He was physical and in some of the screen game, he was fearless. He's got a fearless mentality to him. And (he’s) a great teammate. Lets you coach him hard. He's very prideful.”