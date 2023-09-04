NORMAN — When it comes to Gentry Williams, there’s one adjective that continues to be repeated. Ready. It was the word that best described Williams’ mindset entering Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas State, which also marked his first collegiate start. It was also the word he used to describe his biggest play in the 73-0 win over the Red Wolves. Late in the first quarter, the Red Wolves attempted a swing pass to receiver Ja’Quez Cross. But the sophomore cornerback read the play the entire way and delivered the hit on Cross for a six-yard loss.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HZW50cnkgV2lsbGlhbXMgYnJpbmdzIHRoZSBib29tLiDwn5KlPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nZW50cnl3aWxsaWFtczU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGdlbnRyeXdpbGxpYW1zNTwvYT4gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQm9vbWVyU29vbmVy P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQm9vbWVyU29v bmVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR3FOR0FpNlNNTiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dxTkdBaTZTTU48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg8J2VuvCd lpDwnZaR8J2WhvCdlo3wnZaU8J2WkvCdloYg8J2Wm/CdlpguIPCdlb/wnZaN 8J2WiiDwnZaC8J2WlPCdlpfwnZaR8J2WiSAoQHNvb25lcmdyaWRpcm9uKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Nvb25lcmdyaWRpcm9uL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjk4MDE4NTcyODQzMzM1NzE5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

“It was a play we had been working all week,” Williams said after the game. “Just read it, stayed true to my keys, and understood the play. When the moment came, I was ready.” To make that play, and to earn the opportunity to start, Williams had to be ready. The Tulsa native showed promise as a freshman, even recording his first collegiate interception in last year’s opener against UTEP. But he didn’t play much in 2022, logging just 60 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. But even without a significant role, Williams was still a standout player. “He was a sponge trying to learn everything,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said on Monday.