Gibson's trip to Provo a memorable one: 'I don't even know where Utah is'
In a crowded wide receiver room, Jayden Gibson has seen limited opportunities to make an impact in 2023.
Amidst the lack of consistent targets, however, Gibson has developed a knack for making big plays in big moments.
Despite having just 11 receptions on the year, the Florida native has made his presence known in the Sooners offense with four scores and a team-high 26.9 yards per reception.
When he stepped off the bus on Saturday morning, Gibson was unknowingly headed for a career day in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains, a day he'll likely remember long after he dons the Crimson and Cream for the final time -- for multiple reasons.
Early in the first quarter, the lanky wideout provided the first big play of the morning, a 55-yard reception along the BYU sideline which set Oklahoma up with first-and-goal at the Cougars' two-yard line. Three plays later Nic Anderson cashed in on a three-yard strike from Dillon Gabriel, making the score 7-0, Sooners.
That wouldn't be Gibson's only contribution of the day though, as he found paydirt six plays into the second quarter with a 27-yard toe-tapper in front of the BYU student section.
In a game where offensive points came at a premium for the Sooners, it was the 6-foot-5 sophomore who served as a lightning rod for Jeff Lebby's attack.
After the game, Brent Venables gushed about the growth and maturity he's seen from Gibson since his arrival in Norman.
"Yeah, he's he's gotten a lot better, hasn't he," Venables said. "He's grown up and he's matured. Proud of him. You know, he wasn't ready for all that last year. He'll be the first one to tell you. But he's really matured and still has a lot of maturing to do, but he's got a great frame, he's put in a lot of work. He is competitive. He does like to play like blocking, he's created a role for himself in special teams because he's been more accountable, more detailed, and shows up with a good attitude. So this game will honor you when you do those things. You have that kind of a mindset and that kind of an attitude and the selflessness that it takes and showing up every day, you know, prepared and ready to compete."
As Gibson continues to mature as a football player, he knows as well as anyone that more balls will be thrown his way if he continues to capitalize on his chances.
"I just want to make the most of my opportunities," Gibson remarked after the game. "As a guy that comes in with the twos and comes of the bench and subs in for people, I've just got to make the most of my opportunities. I know down the field, I don't think nobody can stop me in the country."
The biggest receiver at Oklahoma's disposal might also own the biggest personality, and that personality certainly shone during his postgame interview session on Saturday.
Hailing from the Sunshine State, high altitude and steep topography isn't something that Gibson had experienced prior to his trip to Provo, but the setting at Lavell Edwards Stadium certainly seemed to leave quite an impression on the young playmaker.
"I just said it, this is probably my favorite game I've ever played in," Gibson proclaimed. "I said that on the sideline. The view? With the mountains when I scored? That was crazy hard. I ain't ever experienced anything like that. Then on the drive here, just seeing the scenery. That's one thing I do like about college, I get to see so much that I thought I'd never see. I'm from Florida, I ain't never seen nothing like that. Ever. It's definitely cool. This is probably number one on my list as far as games I've played in."
Coming into the game, Gibson wasn't sure what to expect of his visit to Utah. The climate, the scenery, and, admittedly, the location were a mystery to the kid from Winter Garden (Fla.).
"I thought it was going to be way colder," Gibson noted. "It wasn't really even that cold, for real. I thought it was going to be super cold. I didn't know there were mountains out here until we got here. I ain't know there was mountains. They were like, 'Oh yeah, we're playing in the mountains, by the way.' We walked out here and I'm like, 'There's like three mountains right behind the stadium.' I ain't never been -- I couldn't even tell you what coast we on right now. I don't even know where Utah is.
"When I'm playing in the game I'm looking up at the mountains, like, that's so cool... It's not distracting, it makes it feel like a moment. Like a big moment, you know what I'm saying? The scenery and it was a close game today. I feel like everything just went right, you know what I'm saying? Everything went how God had intended it to."
