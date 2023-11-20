In a crowded wide receiver room, Jayden Gibson has seen limited opportunities to make an impact in 2023.

Amidst the lack of consistent targets, however, Gibson has developed a knack for making big plays in big moments.

Despite having just 11 receptions on the year, the Florida native has made his presence known in the Sooners offense with four scores and a team-high 26.9 yards per reception.

When he stepped off the bus on Saturday morning, Gibson was unknowingly headed for a career day in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains, a day he'll likely remember long after he dons the Crimson and Cream for the final time -- for multiple reasons.

Early in the first quarter, the lanky wideout provided the first big play of the morning, a 55-yard reception along the BYU sideline which set Oklahoma up with first-and-goal at the Cougars' two-yard line. Three plays later Nic Anderson cashed in on a three-yard strike from Dillon Gabriel, making the score 7-0, Sooners.

That wouldn't be Gibson's only contribution of the day though, as he found paydirt six plays into the second quarter with a 27-yard toe-tapper in front of the BYU student section.

In a game where offensive points came at a premium for the Sooners, it was the 6-foot-5 sophomore who served as a lightning rod for Jeff Lebby's attack.

After the game, Brent Venables gushed about the growth and maturity he's seen from Gibson since his arrival in Norman.

"Yeah, he's he's gotten a lot better, hasn't he," Venables said. "He's grown up and he's matured. Proud of him. You know, he wasn't ready for all that last year. He'll be the first one to tell you. But he's really matured and still has a lot of maturing to do, but he's got a great frame, he's put in a lot of work. He is competitive. He does like to play like blocking, he's created a role for himself in special teams because he's been more accountable, more detailed, and shows up with a good attitude. So this game will honor you when you do those things. You have that kind of a mindset and that kind of an attitude and the selflessness that it takes and showing up every day, you know, prepared and ready to compete."







