If you were there that night, it’s a moment an Oklahoma fan will never forget. Right around the 10 p.m. hour on Dec. 5, the plane touched down in Norman. That familiar ‘Boomer Sooner’ tune was started up by the band, and Brent Venables stepped off the plane and back into the hearts of Sooner fans everywhere. It’s hard to believe that magical evening was almost nine months ago. Now fast forward to Saturday afternoon, and Venables is ready to be the head coach for his first game with OU hosting UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

The nine months have been a whirlwind. We’ve heard about Johnny Gigolo and Jimmy Greenbeans. Fully understand the importance of being all-in and how everything matters. Maybe even learned some things along the way with 212 degrees being the temperature when water boils. Venables set the tone Dec. 6 in relaying this message: “We will employ an exciting, fast, explosive and diverse offense, combined with a physical, punishing, relentless, suffocating defense.”

Music to OU fans’ ears. The last nine months have been about building a culture, taking accountability. There have been a few bumps in the road, but for the most part, it’s been a smooth ride. There’s only one thing left – time to play some football. “Well, you know Coach Venables always says ‘dirty hard work in the dark.’ And that’s what we’ve done,” defensive end Reggie Grimes said. “What you do when the stands are full, all that starts when the stands are empty. So again, we had a great spring, we had a great summer with Schmidty, we had a great fall camp and now it’s just time to go out there and prove it. “So as far as what I can’t wait to see, can’t wait to see Pack the Palace. Can’t wait to see the fans again. Can’t wait to just see all my guys make big plays. And I can’t wait to feel the electricity in Norman, Oklahoma, again.” Nobody knew the direction the program was going to take when former head coach Lincoln Riley bolted out of Norman to take over at USC. Most were fired up about the hiring of Venables, but as a first-time head coach, it was going to be more about belief than anything else. Years and years of success as a defensive coordinator at OU and Clemson and multiple national championships gave fans that hope. Still, just hope, though. But as each day turned into weeks turned into months, Venables has struck all the right chords. If the on-field product can match the camaraderie off the field, everybody is in for one special season.

Words like fragmented and fractured and dysfunctional were used commonly to describe the 2021 season. Nobody is saying that this time around, and it starts with Venables. “Wholeheartedly, I do believe that. We're all in it together,” linebacker Danny Stutsman said. “We go through the same stuff. I'm grinding with these guys, and they're grinding with me. That fire brings us together. We're getting welded together to get a stronger steel. I'm really excited to see how we perform and how we bring that chemistry to light.” From the beginning, it was about the standard in every way imaginable. Venables was going to drive the bus, but a player-led team was the only way a true change could take place. It was up to the guys who had been there a few years to stop lurking in the shadows and step into the light and embrace this is their program. It was time to be invested, evidenced by linebacker David Ugwoegbu. Unlimited potential but mixed production the last two seasons, the light bulb appears to be on. So much so that he was one of the players named captain for the season opener. “I have to credit a lot of that to the staff that came in with Coach Venables, Coach Roof, Coach Schmidty,” Ugwoegbu said. “From the first day I met them, I saw that intensity they were going to bring to the program. It just sparked something in me that these are people I’d love to follow. You hear the say, ‘I’d run through a wall for this coach,’ that’s how I feel about every single one of them.” You knew Venables would bring the fire and energy that first week. It’s never gone away. It’s not fake, you cannot put on that type of façade for that long without some cracks. As genuine as it gets. It’s who he is. It’s who he’s been, and it’s who he’s going to be as he transitions into the new role from defensive coordinator extraordinaire to the man in charge. “When it comes to the coaching aspect, I never have wanted to let my players down, ever,” Venables said. “Some of that focused intensity is for them and the colleagues that I work with as well to deliver on my responsibilities. “From an expression standpoint, I’m very outwardly with my passions. I don’t want to apologize for it. It’s not for everyone. That’s who I am. That’s who I’ve been since I’ve been here with my guys – honest, open, transparent, enthusiastic, passionate. I make no apologies for that.” No apologies necessary if you ask his players. Most have been quick to not compare what was in Norman with the previous coaching staff, opting to simply embrace what is now.