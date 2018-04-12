Nobody can blame you if all the focus this weekend is on the Oklahoma football spring game and football recruiting. But if you can leave a little room for basketball, Lon Kruger and staff are going to try to make this weekend big on the hardwood as well. It has been a few weeks now since OU saw the departures of guards Trae Young (freshman – NBA Draft), Jordan Shepherd (sophomore – transfer) and Kameron McGusty (sophomore – transfer). The panic mode that was there has, as expected, gone away.

OU was able to fill one of those spots last weekend with Pacific graduate transfer guard Miles Reynolds. The combo guard began his career at St. Louis before transferring to Pacific once Travis Ford took over at SLU.

Reynolds averaged 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season. More importantly, he went from a 27 percent 3-point shooter at St. Louis to nearly 38 percent last year at Pacific. Reynolds is someone who can handle the ball but can also score. He’s going to do whatever is being asked at the time, and it’s obvious the coaching staff is fired up about the leadership he’ll bring in Norman.

That leads us to this week as OU is bringing in another huge graduate transfer prospect in former Maine point guard Aaron Calixte.

Where guys like 2018 signee Jamal Bieniemy and Reynolds are classified as combo guards, Calixte would be your answer to the point guard quandary for the 2018-19 season. Calixte averaged 16.9 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last season. Other schools in his top five in the last week have started reaching out to other targets, giving the impression the Sooners are the ones to beat. OU needs to bridge the gap before 2019 Denton (Texas) Guyer point guard De’Vion Harmon can run the show, and Calixte would be a more than serviceable option there. The saga of Kris Martin appears to have come to a close with Martin opting to return to Colorado State. A couple of weeks ago it looked like Martin had committed to OU only to find out later the Sooners were in talks with Martin but hadn’t yet offered him. Martin staying at CSU means he will be eligible for the upcoming season. Had he transferred to OU, Martin would have most likely had to sit out the 2018-19 season, making it a bad fit for both parties involved. As of now, a visit is scheduled for next weekend by yet another grad transfer guard. Former USC Upstate guard Mike Cunningham is expected to be at OU although we’ll see if things are still good there by this time next week. Oklahoma State and Louisville are also getting visits from Cunningham. A source said OU is content with its post players, meaning the Sooners will continue to pursue backcourt help if it is unable to nab any of its grad transfer candidates in the next couple of weeks. As for the staff, Kruger and assistant coaches Chris Crutchfield and Carlin Hartman hit the state of Texas hard for the 2019 class over the weekend.

3 great home visits seeing some future @OU_MBBall players. Time to come home to Norman! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/tbMrN1SdTQ — Carlin Hartman (@CarlinHartman) April 9, 2018

So who did OU see?