Goodbye, Dead Period
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
That didn't take long. Oklahoma ended the recruiting dead period by welcoming a highly coveted defensive tackle from its own backyard on Tuesday in Norman. Tuesday notes brings you the latest follo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news