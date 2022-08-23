Grimes mixing confidence and intelligence

It’s almost fitting that Miguel Chavis arrived as the defensive ends coach for the Sooners when first-year head coach Brent Venables was forming his staff.

Not just intelligent, not just confident but put it all together and be productive.

It became a process for Grimes. One that maybe he didn’t have quite mastered in 2021, but he knows he can be that guy in 2022.

He knew what to do, how to do it, but going out and performing was something different. He had the intelligence but not the confidence.

As soon as he arrived at Oklahoma, defensive end Reggie Grimes never felt like he was out of his depth. Even as a true freshman in 2020, Grimes believed in his intelligence.

Chavis had never been a full-time position coach, but he’d been waiting in the wings for his opportunity. As it turns out, it’s OU. And one of the first things he preached to his room – an otherworldly confidence.

So Grimes took to it immediately, right?

“Not at first. I’m not going to lie,” said Grimes at local media day. “This spring was a lot. We’re going to get yelled at because we don’t know the first 10 plays and learning 10 more. Organized chaos. Doing all this to see how we will react. If we don’t react good, it’s only going to get worse. Here’s the plays, how are we going to remember?

“Slowly but surely, we started to make more plays. Confidence and plays. Fun, we were back to having fun playing football. Once that happened, we were firing on all cylinders.”

Grimes has shown glimpses in his first two seasons. He started in five of the 13 games in 2021, notching 18 tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble. He ended, like a lot of defensive guys, on a high note with three tackles and .5 sack in the Alamo Bowl win vs. Oregon.

This season a whole lot is going to be expected from Grimes and the rest of that defensive end group that appears to have a nice balance of experience and production with potential.

“Reggie Grimes has taken on a leadership role as well,” said Ethan Downs at Big 12 media days. “He's in his third year. Very good athlete, very strong, very fast. He plays the run well, pass rushes really well. He can bend. He’s flexible. And I think he's gonna have a really successful year.”

It’s going to be Grimes and Downs and Marcus Stripling and Jonah Laulu, giving OU a healthy two-deep at the position to start the season.

It’s the continued evolution for Grimes. He remembers that moment where he knew he belonged. It happened on scout team in 2020, making a play against former offensive tackle Adrian Ealy.

Do more of that, and you’ll see the field was the message. That message was received. Making more plays in practice led to more time in games. More time in games has led to more opportunities that Grimes has been trying to seize every step of the way.

He recognizes 2021 didn’t go how he or the team hoped. No matter what happened, it was always close but no cigar. The dysfunction, looking back now, was too much to overcome.

Turn the page, and that’s what Grimes has done with Venables and Chavis calling the shots.

“First part of the spring and what Coach Chavis preaches is walking onto the field with an otherworldly confidence,” Grimes said. “You can do no wrong. Once we all bought into that message, it was amazing. Difference between then and now is we’ve done the hard stuff, been through the hard stuff. Now as I’ve grown into a leader and stepped into that role that I’m a vet and one of the older guys, hey, this is what it looks like.

“Failure is OK. If you fail, that’s fine. But staying a failure isn’t. We’re all going to have our ups and downs. That’s how football is. It’s a very humbling game. However, if you can roll with the punches and understand you have your brothers with you, you can do no wrong. You can have otherworldly confidence.”

The intelligence. The confidence. There’s nothing standing in Grimes’ way now, ready to showcase that the best is absolutely still to come.