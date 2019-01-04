Grinch 'Knows the Guys'
The ins and outs of the background of Oklahoma’s newest defensive coordinator Alex Grinch have been covered with plenty of detail already but one thing that hasn’t been looked at much is just what ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news