Nobody had to experience it more, though, than the players. Those football seniors don’t want to be remembered as the leaders of the 6-7 teams just as much as OU’s hardwood upperclassmen don’t want their legacy to be placing last in the Big 12.

Oklahoma fans have had to learn that the hard way in the last couple of years with football and basketball.

Everybody wanted different results. Everybody hoped for a better ending, but it doesn’t always work out that way.

Being there at the beginning, however, means something. There isn’t a player for head coach Porter Moser who can identify with that more than senior center Tanner Groves.

Groves knows Saturday will be his final game at Lloyd Noble Center with No. 22 TCU coming to town and knows his college basketball career could be over as early as next week.

It’s a two-year ride he’ll never forget.

“It’s been a really fun ride,” said Groves when asked by SoonerScoop.com. “It’s been pretty cool getting to put on the uniform for such an incredible university. I’ve had a lot of fun representing Oklahoma and kind of understanding the culture and what the program is all about.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to get to play here for incredible coaches and with incredible teammates over the last couple of years. It’s an opportunity I’ll ever regret. I’ll never look back and think I should have done it differently. So it’s just been an incredible experience.”

Groves was part of that foundation Moser is attempting to create in Norman. After a star-making performance against Kansas with Eastern Washington in the NCAA tournament, Groves was a hot commodity when hitting the transfer portal.

He had his choices. Ultimately, Groves and his brother, Jacob, picked the Sooners. Moser and Tanner had to get to know each other through Zoom because of the pandemic, and Moser trying to get adjusted to being the first-year head coach at OU. But two years later, no regrets from either side.

“He believed in what we were doing. He believed in how we were going to play him, has come to light,” Moser said. “We play through the five, playing inside-out. We’ve played him the right way. I know him more than anybody wants to go out in the tournament. His effort, attitude, culture, it’s everything I’m about. High-character, toughness, passion, winning. On and off the floor, all those things.

“As I see the younger guys come in, like Los and Otega, look at how the seniors act. I’ll always remember that of him when we started this, believing in what we’re doing. Coming in and never not having effort or attitude be an issue. Those are starting points for a program.”

After averaging 11.6 points last season, Groves has had an up-and-down final year. He’s averaging 9.7 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and shooting 53 percent from the field.

Just as football guys like Brayden Willis and DaShaun White said they know they can look back fondly at their time at OU under Brent Venables because they’re paving the way for the future teams, that’s where Groves is.

As Moser continues to recruit his type of player and instill his type of culture with the Sooners, Groves can know he had a strong part in making it happen.

“I’ve learned a lot. He’s so mature, just the way he approaches the game day in and day out,” freshman Otega Oweh said. “He has the same routine in practice and game day. Just seeing how serious he takes all those things. It’s really affected me and kind of given me a foundation where I can build on top of that as well.”

Tip-ins

* Moser said seniors Grant Sherfield, Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves will also go through senior day. Tanner is the only player who cannot return to OU. The other three have the COVID option year to return, transfer or hit the professional ranks.

So if it turns out some of these guys have two senior days in Norman, eh, so what?

“I’d rather have two (senior days) than zero in case they go on and move on from there,” Moser said. We have a bunch of guys that are COVID seniors. We’ve opted to have two or whatever they’re choosing. What does it hurt to have them?”

Moser said all four will have graduated academically as well.

* Bijan Cortes returned to the lineup for the Sooners in the loss at Kansas State. The sophomore announced last week he was stepping away for personal reasons.

He’s back, and Moser couldn’t be happier.

“It’s great to see him back,” Moser said. “He’s got the bounce in his step and the smile on his face. That’s the No. 1 thing. It really is for Bijan. We’re just so happy he’s back with us. He did some good things in the game and getting his feet wet and going again. He’s full-blown back and ready to go. He’ll be playing tomorrow, and hopefully will have a great game.”