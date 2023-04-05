There are a lot of personnel returning for the Oklahoma defense, including several starters. But one place the Sooners will be looking for someone to step up is the Cheetah linebacker spot.

DaShaun White did everything he could in making the move from the MIKE to the Cheetah for the 2022 season. He was third on the team with 90 tackles, had two sacks and two interceptions as he was practically learning on the job.

Heading into 2023, all eyes are turned toward a couple of names in Justin Harrington and Dasan McCullough. Harrington played spot-duty to give White a breather last season, and McCullough was one of the best defensive freshmen in the country at Indiana.

Now they’re working together to bring out the best.

“He meets with me whenever I need it,” McCullough said. “So just having a dude like him, who’s also a freak himself athletically, we kind of match body types and styles. He can teach me how to play with my style. He’s giving me a lot of tips on some of this coverage stuff that I didn’t have at Indiana just because I wasn’t doing as much coverage.”

The natural assumption when McCullough transferred to OU in the winter was he was going to be the guy to win the job. Through the first three weeks of spring, though, Harrington is not going away.

The difference, said Harrington, is he’s starting to become an all-around football player and not just relying on his natural athletic gifts.

“I had to really learn how to not lean on athletic ability,” Harrington said. “With Coach Venables and Coach Roof, it was just learning football 101. I just felt like I went from learning it myself to actually be able to teach it to guys coming in. I had to teach it to myself first. You have to be able to know it inside and out.”

Harrington said he has noticed the difference, playing more free now. They’re under that microscope because if there’s ever a chance for head coach Brent Venables to work with the linebackers, he jumps at it.

McCullough wouldn’t want it any other way.

“It’s definitely intense, but that’s the way we grow,” McCullough said. “You’re gonna have to, especially with a dude like him. You know what he’s saying is the truth. He’s gonna keep it blunt with you. Everybody’s just in there working and taking what he’s saying in their ear, taking it to the chest, (saying) yessir and keeping it going.”

Ford putting injuries in the past

Defensive end Trace Ford is done talking about all the injuries he’s suffered. That’s been part of his narrative since he arrived at Oklahoma State in 2019.

Ford is a really good player when he’s healthy. After a dynamic 2020 where he had 4.5 sacks and forced two fumbles, the last two seasons have been lost to the injury bug.

He missed all of 2021 and attempted to gut out a 2022 performance before shutting it down after eight games and eight tackles.

OU is a chance for that clean slate.

“It was a refresher. It was a new start,” Ford said. “So I don’t think about it as often, but I stay on top of rehab. Every single day, I go, and I feel real good. I don’t really have that thought anymore, so it’s been really nice.”

Ford credits the OU medical and training staffs for what they’ve been able to do for him in such a short period of time.

“They’re just definitely really aggressive in the rehab room,” Ford said. “A lot of building the muscle around the area that’s hurt. So they’ve been really on top of me about not slacking, so anytime I slack, they get on me. It’s been really nice just staying ahead of the game.”

Patience the key for Smothers

The running back room is young, but it’s an even different type of young when talking about freshman Daylan Smothers.

Smothers, a solid four-star prospect after his junior season, was able to keep that status despite the fact he was not allowed to play his senior season because of transfer rules in the state of North Carolina.

It’s going to take some time, said running backs coach DeMarco Murray, but Smothers is off to a nice start.

“I’ve always told Daylan, just hey, be patient,” Murray said. “Whenever you have a year off of football, it’s gonna take time. For him, I told him that last year, I told him that six months ago, I told him that when he first got here.

“The fact he is a mid-year, he’s gonna get a huge jump-start on that. So it won’t take him too much time, but he’s been really good since he’s been here. But again, just taking it day by day with him and he’s done a good job.”

Guyton ready to lead

With both offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris headed to the NFL, the spots are there for someone to emerge.

Tyler Guyton is carrying himself around like he knows he’s one of those guys. Whether it’s his play on the field or his newfound leadership off of it, Guyton is in a much different mindset now compared to being that wide-eyed transfer in spring 2022.

“Way more vocal with this new role I’ve took on,” Guyton said. “I’ve had to become a leader, had to level up everything that I do now. I love it. I’m embracing every part of it, the good and the bad, ugly and pretty. It’s a grind. It’s a grind, for sure.”

Guyton stressed that means you have to be that guy every single day. You can’t fade in the background if you’re going through struggles. You’re the one people are looking at for leadership and guidance.

He had to add that to his game to combine with what Morris and Harrison taught him from an on-field perspective.

“They definitely helped me with actual football technique. When I got here, I wasn’t the best technically, but they just gave me good leadership skills,” Guyton said. “They told me how to be the one, how to be the next one up, how to lead the youth and everything. They’re my guys.”



