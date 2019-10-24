HD: 1-on-1 with Marquis Hayes
The Sooners lost four starters to the NFL Draft heading into the 2019 season. Bill Bedenbaugh has recruited well, so it was expected the Sooners would eventually figure things out on the offensive ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news