Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 14:26:22 -0600') }}
football
Edit
HD: Calcaterra's career
Eddie Radosevich •
SoonerScoop
@Eddie_Rado
Staff Writer
Staff writer/Videographer for @SoonerScoop of the Rivals network. @FranchiseOK Morning Show. Unofficial 40 Podcast/Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast.
Related
{{ link.display_text }}
Related
{{ link.display_text }}
|
SCOOPHD
highlights Grant Calcaterra's career at Oklahoma.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}