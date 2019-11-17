News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-17 01:40:03 -0600') }} football Edit

HD: Sooners TDs vs. Baylor

Eddie Radosevich • SoonerScoop
@Eddie_Rado
Staff Writer
Staff writer/Videographer for @SoonerScoop of the Rivals network. @FranchiseOK Morning Show. Unofficial 40 Podcast/Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

SCOOPHD highlights the Sooners four touchdowns vs. Baylor.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}