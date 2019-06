Elite 2021 QB prospect Brock Vandagriff made it to Norman Saturday and went through workouts with Lincoln Riley during his Saturday morning camp. ScoopHD was present as usual and brings you highlights from Vandagriff's workouts with Riley.

Vandagriff has great size for a junior to be and showed plenty of arm strength in comparison to all the other quarterbacks working out on this day.

Take a peek at why the biggest schools in the country are chasing this QB.