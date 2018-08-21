But not Oklahoma and not Texas. Two of Henderson’s biggest offers view him in the athlete mold of we’ll figure it out once he gets to campus.

The offers are flowing for 2020 Irving (Texas) Ranchview athlete Michael Henderson. Just about every school taking a chance see him as an answer at quarterback.

The Sooners were the first school to make the leap with Henderson back in the spring, and the #ChampUBBQ three weeks ago was Henderson’s second visit to campus.

“This one felt great, being down there with all the commits and things like that,” Henderson said. “I was the only recruit my other trip. This was a great atmosphere.”

There were whispers leading up to the BBQ, and especially during the event that Henderson could become the next member of OU’s #20Deep class. As it turns out, that didn’t happen. Henderson said he plans to wait things out and never had the intention to commit.

One reason that might have given him pause was the offer from Texas just days later. Henderson knew he was going to get the offer if he made it to Austin, but that didn’t make it any less gratifying.

So the question going forward is going to be about what Henderson wants to do. If he wants to be a quarterback, he won’t be a Sooner.

OU coaches have been crystal clear with the fact they see Henderson as the next Dimitri Flowers, the H-Back/fullback role for the 2020 class.

Upon first glance, that’s not a bad thing, said Henderson.

“Not many guys can play a position like that,” Henderson said. “If a guy like Coach Lincoln Riley, an offensive guru, if he feels that’s the best fit, I trust him.”

Henderson was able to reconnect with Riley and OU assistant coaches Shane Beamer and Cale Gundy during Henderson’s trip three weeks ago.

Although the Sooners seem to have Henderson’s future set, this fall will go a long way toward determining what Henderson chooses to be.

“I’m looking to narrow things down after this season,” Henderson said. “I want to have a big year at quarterback and see what happens. I worked on my throwing all offseason. I want to become a better quarterback.”

That won’t stop OU from recruiting him, and it won’t stop Henderson from continuing to look in OU’s direction. Henderson said the plan is definitely for him to return to Norman for an unofficial visit during the season.

Quarterback, H-Back or anything else, Henderson knows he’ll be able to find his fit.

“At the end of the day, I’m an athlete,” Henderson said. “I can play anything on the field. Coach Gundy, Beamer and Riley, I’m a priority for them. They tell me all the time. We talk all the time. It feels genuine, and that’s why OU is one of my top schools.”

OU already has two running back commits for the 2020 class and top quarterback targets, so the looming question is pretty simple. Henderson knows what the Sooners want him to be. This season could help determine whether the pieces match up for both sides.