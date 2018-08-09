SoonerScoop.com

Hicks was a major OU target at last year’s BBQ and goes to show that just because you didn’t commit to the Sooners right then and there, it can build that bond necessary for the future.

For most attendees of the #ChampUBBQ, it was their first go-round at the event. Wasn’t the case for Wichita (Kan.) Northwest defensive end Marcus Hicks .

The four-star prospect committed to OU more than two months ago and is not looking back. With his second BBQ in the books, well, he knew what to expect.

“Last year, I didn’t really know what was going on,” Hicks said. “I was really going there to look at the facilities and see what was going on with the football program.

“This year I knew exactly what was happening. I was really excited about meeting my future teammates. These are the guys I’ll be spending the next 4-5 years with, so it was very cool getting to meet them.”

And not getting pied in the face.

“No, not this time,” Hicks said. “I got pied in the face last year. I learned.”

Sometimes you forget that despite the #NewWave19 guys being close, it doesn’t mean they all have a strong connection. Hicks being from Kansas and quarterback commit Spencer Rattler being from Phoenix means, yea, the BBQ was the first time they’ve met.

“Spencer Rattler, for sure,” said Hicks about who he was able to get to know better. “I knew of him, you could say, but we really only started talking that day. I could definitely build a friendship and connection.”

Was also a chance to get to know his stablemate in Manvel (Texas) High defensive end Kori Roberson. Right now, they are the two commits for OU at the position, and Hicks and Roberson were seen taking a lot of pictures together last week.

“He’s a really cool guy,” Hicks said. “He was. They all were. It was great.”