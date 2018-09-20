Hicks, who committed to the Sooners three months ago, is off to a fantastic start to his senior season and has been at both of OU’s home games in 2018.

You couldn’t ask for much more from Wichita (Kan.) Northwest defensive end Marcus Hicks if you’re an Oklahoma fan.

Northwest is 3-0 and heads to Wichita West on Thursday evening, and SoonerScoop will be in the house. For real this time.

Northwest played on a Thursday two weeks ago, but the potential of inclement weather kept us at home. Not this time.

For the season, Hicks has 22 tackles (14 solo, 8 assists), 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and a blocked field goal.

The start is certainly an encouraging sign as some OU fans have been skeptical of Hicks because nobody is quite sure the level of competition. Although that might not truly be answered until he arrives in Norman, Hicks is doing exactly what you’re supposed to do when you’re his size. He’s dominating.

Even before his commitment to OU, Hicks was a frequent fixture in Norman. Since his commitment, that hasn’t changed. He was in town for the #ChampUBBQ in the summer, showed up against vs. Florida Atlantic and took his official visit for OU’s win vs. UCLA.

Hicks and his family have been 100 percent locked in, and there absolutely appears to be zero reason to worry about Hicks and his OU commitment.