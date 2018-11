The return of Marquise Brown to the fold is good news for Kyler Murray and the Oklahoma offense. The junior pass catcher has caught 25 passes for 450 yards (150.0 per game) and three touchdowns over the last three games.

Brown, who was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, averaged 112.5 yards and caught seven TDs in OU's six games before his injury, and then averaged 46.3 yards with no TDs over the next three contests.