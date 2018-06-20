Finding the next Trae Young won’t be easy. Trying to find the next breakout basketball star from Norman, though, is certainly something attainable.

A product of Norman North High, and following one explosive year with the Sooners, Young is expected to be chosen among the first 10 picks.

It’s going to be a special evening Thursday for the city of Norman, Oklahoma, when former Oklahoma point guard Trae Young gets selected in the NBA Draft.

He still has two years left in high school, but Norman High’s Dayten Holman is starting to attract some national attention for the 2020 class.

Already with offers from OU and Oklahoma State, among others, Holman is a name for OU fans to get very familiar with during his junior season and beyond.

“The first summer I took the job, had Tiger Pride, had about 100 kids in the gym, and he stuck out like a sore thumb,” Norman coach Rodney Dindy said. “This year he was able to take grasp of what he needs to do as a player.

“I think at one point, he wasn’t sure of his position. He’s a taller kid, but he’s comfortable at point guard and can make great decisions. He has a lot of qualities to be a really great player.”

Holman arrived at Norman High at 6-foot-3, but he’s already added a couple more inches and said he’s still growing. It might be too early to pigeonhole in a single position as Holman continues to grow and continues to show the versatility in his game.

The offer train started with Tulsa on April 18. By month’s end, it included the other in-state big boys in the Sooners and Cowboys.

“When you start getting offers, you start doing more things and becoming more serious about your game,” Dindy said. “I’ve seen that with Dayten. In the weight room, you know, just doing whatever he can to improve his game.”

Holman grew up in Chickasha, Okla., before moving to Norman entering eighth grade. The speculation is going to continue about his position, but he has played point guard for the Tigers the last two seasons. He admits some schools think he could be a wing as well.

The goal this summer is to improve his shot, working on his form to give him even more options as a player. He thought he might have to wait a bit longer for his moment, but the last two months have taught Homan his time is now.

“That first offer felt really good,” Holman said. “I definitely thought it would take longer to get the first one. I was excited and surprised.”

Holman is no stranger to the OU scene, saying he has visited for games in the past. His trip two months ago, however, was of a different tone.

Other offers like Tulane and Houston are nice, no doubt, but there’s something different about the hometown school getting involved.

“It means a lot coming from my hometown,” Holman said. “It means they have the trust in me just like they did with Trae Young. I love the offer. They like hometown kids, and they’re showing they want me to stay here.

“It’s giving me a chance to stay home if that’s what I want to do.”

Too early to start making a decision or even releasing a top schools list, it’s good for Holman to know he has several options already. He said the key is about finding the best fit and what school will give him the best opportunity to play his game.

The 2020 OKPreps basketball class is looking legit with Rivals 100 members Bryce Thompson (Tulsa Booker T. Washington) and Davion Bradford (Ponca City), both offered by OU as well. But don’t forget Holman, who continues to make a big impression with his ever-evolving game.