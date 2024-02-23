NORMAN — Porter Moser shed some light on John Hugley's status during his weekly Coaches' Show on Thursday and then confirmed it during his media availability on Firday.

The Sooners will be without the veteran big man as they enter a crucial final stretch of the season.

Hugley, who suffered a knee injury during the Sooners' clash with Oklahoma State earlier this month, underwent a procedure on his meniscus earlier this week and will be out indefinitely. While Moser remains hopeful that Hugley can return at some point this season, the Sooners now know they'll have to turn to other options.

Hugley is averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game this season.

"We weren’t sure. At first we were waiting to see if he could recover without it," Moser said Friday. "And then the decision was made to move forward. It went great. We don’t know the exact timetable but we’re hopeful about that. But there’s clarity. There’s clarity. And so (it's an) opportunity for other guys to step up. We’ve got guys that we really want to step up in his absence."

That main guy who will likely be asked to step up is Luke Northweather, who's seen more playing time the last two games without Hugley. The redshirt freshman is averaging 1.6 points and 1.0 rebounds this season and has had some bright spots, but will now be asked to contribute significant minutes in the Sooners' final five games of the regular season.

"Luke’s a guy that our whole team pulls for," Moser said. "He’s a freshman. Trying to pour in confidence with him. He’s got a tremendous shot. But he can do some other things really well. He can pass. He has three assists in the last Oklahoma State game. So it’s just getting his confidence back. Now knowing that John is definitely out, there’s no him coming back in, we’re gonna need him to play."

Moser also mentioned Yaya Keita could see some minutes, though the redshirt sophomore has appeared in just nine games this season.

Moser also gave an update on Rivaldo Soares, who didn't play in last Saturday's 67-57 loss to Kansas due to an ankle injury he suffered in the previous game against Baylor. Soares, who is averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in conference play this season, went through warmups before the game but was ultimately held out.

Soares has been deemed "day to day" ahead of the Sooners' pivotal game against Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. Saturday in Stillwater (ESPN2).

“It was a bad sprain. We all saw it," Moser said. "So we’re not gonna do anything to jeopardize it. It’s hard because when you talk to Waldo, he’s like, ‘I’m playing.’ He said that at the last game. We miss him. He was playing great on both ends. But we’ll see. It’s day by day. We’ve still got today and tomorrow. We’ll see. But that’s kind of where we’re at with it.