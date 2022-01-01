Hoops: Shorthanded Sooners find a way

“It wasn’t the prettiest. We wanted it in EJ’s hand, but it didn’t go as fast as we were hoping it would,” head coach Porter Moser said. “And he just kind of ISO’d him, and he just hit a tough, tough shot. Just tough as nails. He’s hit big shots for us… We wanted the ball in his hands at the end. Man, what a shot he hit.”

Harkless was one of only five Sooners to score against KSU as OU played without three key members. Battling fatigue, battling not the smoothest offensive set, he was able to make it happen and drive to the baseline and nail the shot.

The Sooners were up by 15 in the first half and 14 in the second half before KSU rallied to tie it 65-65 under a minute to go.

Harkless did it one more time with a huge bucket with 35 seconds left to help OU stave off the upset bid from visiting Kansas State 71-69 on Saturday night in the conference opener for both teams.

When the game is on the line for Oklahoma, it’s guard Elijah Harkless who wants the shot. And for the most part this season, he has delivered.

Mo Gibson sealed the deal making four free throws in the final 30 seconds and the Sooners are 11-2 overall and 1-0 in conference action.

Easy to label this as a gutty effort as OU was without Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves and Bijan Cortes because of COVID-19/contact tracing protocols. Moser said he believes Jacob Groves should be back for Tuesday’s game at No. 1 Baylor, but it’s too early to know about Tanner Groves and Cortes.

Their absences were felt in a major way, but OU was able to have Harkless (21 points, 14 in the second half) and Gibson (19 points) rise to the occasion, and C.J. Noland came through with a career high 10 points on just four shots.

“We had to step up,” Harkless said. “Tanner’s a big piece of our team. Me and Mo, Jordan, next man up, as coach said. He’s prepared us very well. Just unfortunate that he was out tonight but we all stepped up, showed our senior leadership, came out and beat a very good Kansas State team that didn’t go away. I think that just showed great growth in our circle, and we can’t wait to get Tanner and Jake back, Bijan back.”

Harkless, Gibson, Jordan Goldwire and Jalen Hill all played at least 34 minutes. Fought through the fatigue and got one that OU had to have to begin 2022 with the Big 12 grind that’s about to take place in the next couple of months.

Notes and observations

*He didn’t score, but Ethan Chargois was huge in the rebounding department. He had nine for the game, with four being offensive and helping OU to 18 second-chance points.

The problem becomes keeping him on the floor. Moser was pretty clear in saying he wants to play Chargois more than 18 minutes, but when he picks up four fouls like that, makes it hard.

*Chargois' foul trouble, only looking for spot-duty from Rick Issanza meant that Jalen Hill had to play a lot of minutes at the center position. He closed the game at the spot and did whatever he could as he usually does.

Hill finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

*A huge week coming up for OU, with games at No. 1 Baylor (Tuesday) and at home vs. Iowa State next Saturday. Baylor gave the Cyclones their first loss of the season Saturday afternoon.