Oklahoma's 27-13 win over Iowa State had a number of big performances but it's time for our weekly review of a Sooners victory. Who were the best of the best? Is it possible that Dillon Gabriel didn't make the list for the first time all year? And how many special teams stand outs joined a lengthy list of defenders?

11. Keyshawn Lawrence

Stats: Three solo tackles, one tackle for loss (four yards), one forced fumble. Analysis: Lawrence may not have had some of the flashy play we've seen from him in recent weeks but it could be argued this was his most consistent performance as a Sooner. He could be huge for Oklahoma for the remainder of the season - particularly this week against Baylor. Last Week: No. 4 PFF Rating: 84.2

10. Eric Gray

Stats: 20 carries for 101 yards, and a four-yard touchdown, along with two receptions for 14 yards. Analysis: If not for a costly fumble, in a game where possessions were always going to be in shorter supply, Gray would have been higher up this list. In the end though he had some key moments for the Sooners including scoring the touchdown that put the game out of reach for Iowa State. Last Week: No. 2 PFF Rating: 65.2

9. Jalil Farooq

Stats: Four receptions for 74 yards and a 41-yard touchdown along with two carries for 26 yards. Analysis: Farooq just keeps demanding more and more touches as the season goes along. Whether it's in the run game or through the air Farooq just finds ways for extra yardage that so many others don't seem to be doing. Farooq is placing himself to be a key playmaker for the next year and a half for the Sooners. Last Week: N/A PFF Rating: 81.8

8. Trey Morrison

Stats: Three solo tackles. Analysis: I don't know if I'm just seeing a different game than others but it baffles me that Morrison isn't seeing more notoriety for his play. I feel as though he keeps making plays in space and is doing as good a job in coverage as any safety on Oklahoma's roster. Last Week: N/A PFF Rating: 58.0

7. Justin Broiles

Stats: Four tackles (two solo), .5 tackle for loss (one yard), one interception. Analysis: Broiles will be remembered for the interception that seemed to break some of Iowa State's offensive confidence and momentum but his fourth down stop early in the game was a huge piece of Oklahoma establishing some momentum of it's own. Last Week: N/A PFF Rating: 70.1

6. Andrew Raym

Stats: N/A Analysis: A few weeks ago it felt like Raym just kind of might be a 'he is who he is' situation but over the past few weeks he's looked much better and Oklahoma's offensive line truly seems to be sorting things out. Raym will get his biggest test of the year against Baylor. Last Week: No. 9 PFF Rating: 73.3

5. Anton Harrison

Stats: N/A Analysis: Harrison is playing himself up and up and up on NFL draft boards. The big tackle is going to a level that he just hasn't in his career and some of it is physicality but so much of it is just Harrison being cleaner all the way around. His battles with Will McDonald were as fun any individual battle the Sooners will see all year. Last Week: No. 5 PFF Rating: 73.6

4. Woodi Washington

Stats: Eight tackles (six solo), one interception, one pass break-up. Analysis: Washington's interception may be one on the stat sheet only but he was far more than that one play. He tackled so well in space and prevented any Cyclones player from creating big plays in front of him. In short he just didn't give much room for any Cyclone receiver to operate. Last Week: No. 7 PFF Rating: 71.1

3. Michael Turk

Stats: Six punts for 49.3-yards per kick and two dropped inside the 20 along with a two-yard touchdown pass. Analysis: It feels criminal to have him even this low but there were a couple of performances that just edged him out. Still though it's unlikely Turk ever lets anyone forgets the day he threw a touchdown pass. Last Week: N/A PFF Rating: N/A

2. Zach Schmit

Stats: Two field goals (41, 34), six kickoffs (four touchbacks), and 3-3 on extra points, and a two-yard touchdown catch. Analysis: Turk may have to remind his fellow kicking specialist that it doesn't usually go like this. Schmit was outstanding both in the kicking game as well as selling the fake and removing any doubt about the score from the minute he caught it. Last Week: N/A PFF Rating: N/A

1. DeShaun White