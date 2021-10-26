Hot 11: Kansas

In an overarching theme of the 2021 season the Oklahoma the Sooners struggled with an inferior opponent on their way to a 35-23 win. And while there were probably only two performances that might normally hit a Hot 11 - we still have to make our breakdown of the top 11 players for the Sooners on the day. Let's take a look as we try and parse the ugly from the useful.

11. Latrell McCutchin

Stats: One quarterback hurry and one pass break-up. Analysis: Yeah, it was that kind of day where a guy who barely got a dozen snaps made the list. McCutchin played a slant and played it well, I won't pretend that isn't the primary reason he's here. Again, it was that kind of day. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 62.7

10. Jeremiah Hall

Stats: Three receptions for 25 yards and an 8-yard touchdown. Analysis: I'm not here to tell you that Hall had his best day as a blocker but he was a functional member of the passing offense and again on a day when things were limited - you take what you take. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 56.8

9. Eric Gray

Stats: Three receptions for 42 yards and a five-yard carry. Analysis: A nice storyline was Oklahoma finding some new ways to deploy Gray. The look of him catching the quick bubble screen and letting him basically become a running back wide immediately? Very interesting possibilities. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 67.3

8. Shane Whitter

Stats: Three tackles and one quarterback hurry. Analysis: Whitter was another guy who didn't get a lot of snaps but man he made the most out of it when it happened. Whitter looks decisive and aggressive and with his speed and athletic ability that is a tough combo. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 76.8

7. Brian Asamoah

Stats: Eight tackles (five solo). Analysis: Asamoah, much like Whitter, was pulling the trigger quickly and making decisions. He took a lot of snaps but undoubtedly missed some plays that could have been made. It's a tough balance - and, again, games like this produce some strange top lists. Last Week: No. 6 PFF Grade: 52.0

6. Drake Stoops

Stats: Three receptions for 30 yards. Analysis: Stoops is finding his way back into a security blanket role for the Sooners. He's just so good at working into space and the thing that people rightfully give him credit about is his blocking, he's just a tremendously useful player. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 69.4

5. Nik Bonitto

Stats: Five tackles (one solo), 1.5 tackles for loss (five yards), one sack (four yards). Analysis: It is telling that Bonitto can produce a performance so below his ability and yet still be a high-quality performer. He's just that kind of talent. Bonitto's sack broke an ugly streak for the Sooners but even before that he had some disruptive work - he just wasn't consistent enough. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 79.3

4. Jadon Haselwood

Stats: Three receptions for 38 yards and a 5-yard touchdown. Analysis: Haselwood is absolutely rolling for the Sooners. He just keeps making plays for Oklahoma and the thing that he doesn't get enough credit for is his ability as a blocker, when the Sooners break free it's usually Haselwood downfield looking to get another block to spring them. Last Week: No. 3 PFF Grade: 68.5

3. Kennedy Brooks

Stats: 24 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns (1, 4) along with a 24-yard reception. Analysis: It wasn't the effort we've seen the past few weeks from Brooks but the guy is still making plays. Brooks is so steady and was so needed in a game that was going to poorly offensively. Last Week: No. 2 PFF Grade: 64.4

2. Keyshawn Lawrence

Stats: Eight tackles (seven solo), two tackles for loss (seven yards), one forced fumble. Analysis: The one defender who really made an imprint on the game. Lawrence was a solid tackler and his forced fumble was the one true difference-making play on the day. It definitely feels like a premier talent is starting to make his way. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 80.7

1. Caleb Williams