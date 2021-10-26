Hot 11: Kansas
In an overarching theme of the 2021 season the Oklahoma the Sooners struggled with an inferior opponent on their way to a 35-23 win. And while there were probably only two performances that might normally hit a Hot 11 - we still have to make our breakdown of the top 11 players for the Sooners on the day. Let's take a look as we try and parse the ugly from the useful.
11. Latrell McCutchin
Stats: One quarterback hurry and one pass break-up.
Analysis: Yeah, it was that kind of day where a guy who barely got a dozen snaps made the list. McCutchin played a slant and played it well, I won't pretend that isn't the primary reason he's here. Again, it was that kind of day.
Last Week: N/A
PFF Grade: 62.7
10. Jeremiah Hall
Stats: Three receptions for 25 yards and an 8-yard touchdown.
Analysis: I'm not here to tell you that Hall had his best day as a blocker but he was a functional member of the passing offense and again on a day when things were limited - you take what you take.
Last Week: N/A
PFF Grade: 56.8
9. Eric Gray
Stats: Three receptions for 42 yards and a five-yard carry.
Analysis: A nice storyline was Oklahoma finding some new ways to deploy Gray. The look of him catching the quick bubble screen and letting him basically become a running back wide immediately? Very interesting possibilities.
Last Week: N/A
PFF Grade: 67.3
8. Shane Whitter
Stats: Three tackles and one quarterback hurry.
Analysis: Whitter was another guy who didn't get a lot of snaps but man he made the most out of it when it happened. Whitter looks decisive and aggressive and with his speed and athletic ability that is a tough combo.
Last Week: N/A
PFF Grade: 76.8
7. Brian Asamoah
Stats: Eight tackles (five solo).
Analysis: Asamoah, much like Whitter, was pulling the trigger quickly and making decisions. He took a lot of snaps but undoubtedly missed some plays that could have been made. It's a tough balance - and, again, games like this produce some strange top lists.
Last Week: No. 6
PFF Grade: 52.0
6. Drake Stoops
Stats: Three receptions for 30 yards.
Analysis: Stoops is finding his way back into a security blanket role for the Sooners. He's just so good at working into space and the thing that people rightfully give him credit about is his blocking, he's just a tremendously useful player.
Last Week: N/A
PFF Grade: 69.4
5. Nik Bonitto
Stats: Five tackles (one solo), 1.5 tackles for loss (five yards), one sack (four yards).
Analysis: It is telling that Bonitto can produce a performance so below his ability and yet still be a high-quality performer. He's just that kind of talent. Bonitto's sack broke an ugly streak for the Sooners but even before that he had some disruptive work - he just wasn't consistent enough.
Last Week: N/A
PFF Grade: 79.3
4. Jadon Haselwood
Stats: Three receptions for 38 yards and a 5-yard touchdown.
Analysis: Haselwood is absolutely rolling for the Sooners. He just keeps making plays for Oklahoma and the thing that he doesn't get enough credit for is his ability as a blocker, when the Sooners break free it's usually Haselwood downfield looking to get another block to spring them.
Last Week: No. 3
PFF Grade: 68.5
3. Kennedy Brooks
Stats: 24 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns (1, 4) along with a 24-yard reception.
Analysis: It wasn't the effort we've seen the past few weeks from Brooks but the guy is still making plays. Brooks is so steady and was so needed in a game that was going to poorly offensively.
Last Week: No. 2
PFF Grade: 64.4
2. Keyshawn Lawrence
Stats: Eight tackles (seven solo), two tackles for loss (seven yards), one forced fumble.
Analysis: The one defender who really made an imprint on the game. Lawrence was a solid tackler and his forced fumble was the one true difference-making play on the day. It definitely feels like a premier talent is starting to make his way.
Last Week: N/A
PFF Grade: 80.7
1. Caleb Williams
Stats: 15-20 for 178 yards and two touchdowns (5, 8) along with eight carries for 70 yards including a 40-yard touchdown.
Analysis: Oklahoma's quarterback fought back after an abysmal first down. As he got going the entire landscape of the game changed. It's not the kind of performance that will win in November but it's a chance for a young player with huge potential to grow under fire.
Last Week: No. 1
PFF Grade: 81.5