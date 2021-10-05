Hot 11: Kansas State

Oklahoma's 37-31 win over Kansas State is one that had to be watched to fully understand. Oklahoma put together a truly outstanding performance for large portions of the game but still didn't quite put it all together. We break it all down in this week's Hot 11 to try and find the best performances.

11. Justin Broiles

Stats: Nine tackles (six solo), 1.5 tackles for loss (six yards). Analysis: Broiles was a player that on the first view I didn't love his game. And while the second viewing definitely still showed some warts he also made some nice plays particularly showing good eyes and an ability to make quick decisions. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 81.5

10. D.J. Graham

Stats: Two tackles. Analysis: That stat line is exactly what you want to see from your top corner. Graham started slow this season but it's not coincidence that few quarterbacks are looking his way. Graham has great length and though he had one badly missed tackle he had a solid day on the whole. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 65.5

9. Billy Bowman

Stats: Five tackles (two solo), .5 tackle for loss (one yard). Analysis: It's just hard to ignore how much cleaner the secondary's coverage looks with Bowman in the mix. The young defender is still learning and can get beaten from time to time but when he is just using his instincts and making plays Bowman is a force in the making for this defense. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 67.2

8. Drake Stoops

Stats: Two receptions for 31 yards. Analysis: Stoops had a couple of catches including a key, and surprising, third down conversion for the Sooners but he also did a nice job blocking in the run game and was his ever-consistent self for the Sooners offense. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 64.0

7. Gabe Brkic

Stats: Three field goals (40, 27, 47), four point after touchdowns, four touchbacks on eight kickoffs. Analysis: It almost feels unfair for Brkic to be this low but the kickoff game wasn't perfect even if the touchdown had no fault to be laid at his feet. Last Week: No. 2 PFF Grade: 74.5

6. Isaiah Thomas

Stats: Four tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss (11 yards), and one sack (nine yards). Analysis: Thomas is another player that may be a little low on this list. It felt like his moments came through in really big ways and then you might not notice him for a little while. Thomas when on though was as dominant as ever. Last Week: No. 7 PFF Grade: 68.9

5. Marvin Mims

Stats: Four receptions for 71 yards. Analysis: Mims seemed to have come back to life for Oklahoma in this one. Oklahoma did their best to get Mims involved early and often and it seemed to help him stay engaged and even (gasp!) making plays in the second half. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 70.1

4. Nik Bonitto

Stats: Four tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss (five yards), 70-yard fumble return. Analysis: Bonitto, kind of like Thomas had some bigger down periods that we've seen from him much of this year but when he was making plays he was everywhere for the Sooners. The thing that sticks out is that not only has Bonitto been dominant in the passing game but continues to make plays against the run as well. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 78.3

3. Jeremiah Hall

Stats: Two carries for nine yards and a four-yard touchdown, three receptions for 20 yards and a one-yard touchdown. Analysis: Everyone will point to the touchdowns and I'm sure Hall will as well but his blocking on the edge helped spring a lot of Oklahoma's work on Saturday. The big man's touchdowns almost felt like a reward for what he was doing for his teammates. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 81.2

2. Kennedy Brooks

Stats: 15 carries for 91 yards and a two-yard touchdown. Analysis: Did the Sooners finally find their running game rhythm against the Wildcats? It may not always be that pretty nor effective but Brooks just kept the chains moving in Manhattan. The skilled back has seen plenty of time where he wasn't allowed to really get rolling but in this one he got plenty of carries to be freed up to get comfortable. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 72.3

1. Spencer Rattler