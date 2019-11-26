Oklahoma's 28-24 win over TCU may not have gone the way that everyone had drawn it up and certainly didn't follow the path it was on in the early going. However, the Sooners, thanks to a powerful run game and stifling defense, were able to hold off the Horned Frogs. Now it's time to take a look at the cream of the crop in those performances.

11. Jalen Redmond

Stats: One solo tackle, one tackle for loss (five yards), one pass break-up. Analysis: Redmond was kind of the embodiment of the team. He started off absolutely on fire and then, though solid, wasn't nearly so unstoppable from that point forward. But Redmond's start was enough to put him on this list and he did take part in a defense that played it's best game in several years. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 66.7

10. Neville Gallimore

Stats: One solo tackle, one tackle for loss (two yards). Analysis: The numbers aren't jaw-dropping but Gallimore has become the player opening up things for Redmond and the rest of Oklahoma's defensive line. He is receiving near constant double-teams and opening up lanes for his teammates all while creating plenty of trouble in spite of those doubles. Last Week: No. 8 PFF Grade: 63.4

9. Tyrese Robinson

Stats: N/A. Analysis: Robinson has, with the exception of his star center, been Oklahoma's most consistent blocker this season. Robinson continued that trend on Saturday night when he did a strong job in the run game as well as using his athleticism to work well in pass protection. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 58.0

8. Kenneth Murray

Stats: Nine tackles (seven solo), 2.5 tackles for loss (seven yards). Analysis: This feels too low for a guy who made some really big plays for this defense - including setting the tone on the game's second drive with the key screen stop. Murray can, at times, have errors that can hurt the defense. But those moments rarely outweigh the game-changing plays he produces. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 71.7

7. Charleston Rambo

Stats: Six catches for 77 yards. Analysis: In much the opposite of Murray, Rambo was a player that stepped away from his norm. Instead of being the field-stretching deep ball specialist that he has been for much of the year Rambo turned into a chain-moving receiver. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 77.8

6. Brendan Radley-Hiles

Stats: One assisted tackle, one interception. Analysis: T Last Week: The stat line isn't huge but when you consider how little success TCU's offense put together and the reality that Radley-Hiles had the game-sealing play, it's not hard to see how he wound up here. PFF Grade: 73.9

5. Marquis Hayes

Stats: N/A. Analysis: Hayes is a powerful run blocker that absolutely ran over TCU defenders for large portions of the night. There were a few momentary gaffes but Hayes continues to be a dominant blocker when he gets his hands on his opponent. Last Week: No. 9 PFF Grade: 56.4

4. Creed Humphrey

Stats: N/A. Analysis: Humphrey had moments against Baylor that were a bit more shaky than we're all accustomed to seeing from the potential All-American. However, he bounced back in a big way against a quality group of interior defenders. Look at his block on Corey Bethley on Jalen Hurts' big run - that ended in a fumble - during the fourth quarter. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 63.3

3. Ronnie Perkins

Stats: One solo tackle. Analysis: Perkins from week to week, quarter to quarter, and even snap to snap has become Oklahoma's most reliable defender. Perkins's stat line looks to have no connection to a top three spot but when you watch the game Perkins was consistently disruptive and helped several other defenders make big plays. Last Week: No. 1 PFF Grade: 58.4

2. Brayden Willis

Stats: 20-yard touchdown reception. Analysis: For a guy who took just 20 snaps Willis made a real impact. Whether it was his incredibly athletic play on his touchdown or the work he did in blocking - again, check out his block on Hurts' eventual fumble run - Oklahoma felt the presence of the sophomore tight end. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 89.4

1. Kennedy Brooks