Oklahoma's 55-16 win was one of it's more complete performances in recent memory as they shut down one of the perennial offensive powerhouses of college football, Texas Tech. Whether it was offense, defense, or even special teams the Sooners are well represented in this week's Hot 11.

11. Jadon Haselwood

Stats: Six catches for 59-yards. Analysis: Haselwood was a bit of a quiet performer but was very steady and frequently kept the chains moving for the Sooners. He hasn't yet become the big play weapon that he'll inevitably turn into but he is finding a role and is already one of the Sooners best perimeter blockers. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 76.2

10. Marquise Overton

Stats: Three tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss (two yards), two quarterback hurries. Analysis: In the former defense Overton seemed a bit lost and just a guy kind of playing out his eligibility. But the last few weeks has shown the return of a guy that was so highly recruited out of Jenks. He looks more athletic and explosive than he has in quite some time. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 80.3

9. Gabe Brkic

Stats: Nine kickoffs (seven touchbacks), two field goals (34, 33). Analysis: Poor Gabe Brkic, not even a picture to be found of the young kicker in the AP or USA Today databases. Still though talk about filling in admirably, drilled two kicks and has really found his groove on kickoffs. Brkic may make it tough for Calum Sutherland to come back to his job. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: N/A

8. Kenneth Murray

Stats: Nine tackles (one solo), and one sack (nine yards). Analysis: Murray lined up all over the place and, not surprisingly, made plays in a lot of different ways. His sack of Jett Duffey may not be forever remembered as a huge play but, at the time, felt like the beginning of the end for Tech to have any chance to reenter the game. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 68.6

7. Marquis Hayes

Stats: N/A Analysis: Hayes is a powerful blocker that is becoming a true difference maker up front for the Sooners. With his size, length, and power, it was no surprise that he'd be so useful in the ground game but what has been surprising is his development as a pass blocker early on in his career. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 57.7

6. Delarrin Turner-Yell

Stats: Seven tackles (five solo). Analysis: Upon the live viewing of the game Turner-Yell didn't catch the eye as much as this ranking would indicate. But after going back it was easily his best game as a tackler. He did some impressive work out in space and started to show signs of the aggressive player he was during his high school career. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 70.1

5. Charleston Rambo

Stats: Two catches for 122-yards. Analysis: Rambo was the guy that got Oklahoma's offense going when things were just a touch stagnant early on. Though it's easy to talk about his run after the catch it was his actual catch on his 74-yard grab when he knew he was going to take a hit that really stood out. Last Week: No. 4 PFF Grade: 81.1

4. Creed Humphrey

Stats: N/A Analysis: Humphrey is becoming such a steady piece of this Hot 11 that it's hard to envision a place where he isn't there. What was interesting is that Humphrey was actually the first Sooner starter to be shut down for the day - something that speaks to not only his experience (and allowing others to get more) but also his clear value to the roster. Last Week: No. 5 PFF Grade: 69.1

3. Neville Gallimore

Stats: Three tackles (one solo), one forced fumble, and two quarterback hurries. Analysis: Gallimore feels unjust to be at No. 2 but it was a couple of elite performances that bested him. Regardless though Gallimore was living in the Tech backfield and his hustle on repeated plays was something that could be seen as a rallying point through the year as this group of defenders starts to believe in itself. Last Week: No. 7 PFF Grade: 84.6

2. Ceedee Lamb

Stats: Seven catches for 185-yards and three touchdowns (71, 14, 65). Analysis: This was Lamb being Lamb. In case you had forgotten last year's Orange Bowl that is just how special he can be. What stood out the most about a couple of his plays was the speed he showed off. Particularly on the 71-yard score in the second quarter you saw him not only separate from the man in coverage but outrunning those who seemed to have angles. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 85.7

1. Jalen Hurts