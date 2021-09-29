Hot 11: West Virginia

Another week and another utterly confusing performance for the Sooners. But as time goes on it seems we're getting a better and better grasp for who this Oklahoma football team is. And in their 16-13 win over West Virginia a clear identity is beginning to emerge. That reality considered it should come as no surprise to see a heavy defensive and special teams presence in this week's Hot 11.

11. Eric Gray

Stats: 12 carries for 38 yards and three catches for 52 yards. Analysis: Gray hasn't been perfect but there haven't been many plays when he had the opportunity to be. His 38-yard catch and run was one of the more exciting plays the entire offense has had a chance to produce in 2021. Last Week: No. 4 PFF Grade: 74.4

10. Latrell McCutchin

Stats: Two solo tackles, one forced fumble. Analysis: McCutchin may not have been as flashy as some want their cornerbacks to be but man there's just no denying he is coming on quickly and playing good football for the Sooners defense. His forced fumble could have been a major turning point in the game if it had fallen to the Sooners. On top of that he continues to show well in coverage with quarterbacks rarely going his way. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 76.0

9. Spencer Rattler

Stats: 26-36 for 256 yards and a 5-yard touchdown. Analysis: Honestly after a rewatch this may still be too low. Rattler wasn't great but he wasn't as bad as the student section would have the world believing. He's still missing too many opportunities to force defenses into bad spots but if his offensive line can come together maybe he could have a truly resurgent second half of the year. Last Week: No. 9 PFF Grade: 84.8

8. Brian Asamoah

Stats: Nine tackles (six solo). Analysis: Asamoah had, frankly, been a disappointment so far this year but he made a lot of plays outside the tackles on Saturday and flashed the speed that makes him such a promising talent. If Oklahoma can get more of that effort and confidence in his decisions, Asamoah can get back on track. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 61.9

7. Isaiah Thomas

Stats: Two tackles (one solo), quarterback hurry. Analysis: Isaiah Thomas is, week in and week out, Oklahoma's best and most consistent player. But it's almost frightening how much better the last few weeks could have been if he'd just have been able to wrap up a time or two. If the Sooners pass rusher can do that his run at a Big 12 defensive player of the year crown should be very legitimate. Last Week: No. 3 PFF Grade: 69.5

6. Perrion Winfrey

Stats: Three tackles (two solo), one sack (eight yards). Analysis: Winfrey just forces offensive lines to make so many decisions they don't want to have to face. Guards are almost constantly overstretched trying to deal with his quickness inside and helping to deal with an edge rusher at the same time. Last Week: No. 5 PFF Grade: 74.7

5. Michael Turk

Stats: Three punts averaging 52.7-yards per kick, all were over 50, and two inside the 20. Analysis: I am not sure this situation could have played out much better for Oklahoma. While the Sooners added Turk late in the game all he has done in and performed like one of the best punters in the country. In fact, though his average kicks per game doesn't qualify him he'd lead the Big 12, and be top 20 in the country, with his 46.5-yards per kick average. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 60.0

4. Mike Woods

Stats: Eight receptions for 86 yards. Analysis: IF there are many things Oklahoma fans can take solace in it's that they may have found their No. 1 receiver for 2021 on Saturday. Whether it was downfield or making guys missing on short and intermediate routes Woods flashed some big-time potential to be a game-changing type of player. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 71.9

3. Kori Roberson

Stats: Four tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss (three yards). Analysis: Roberson's tackle on the West Virginia screen play was a rare awareness for a defensive lineman. However Roberson did far more than just that one big play, he was making a difference in the run game and did plenty to slow down the Mountaineers. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 56.7

2. Gabe Brkic

Stats: Four kickoffs (two touchbacks), and three field goals (28, 35, 30). Analysis: A game winner as well as a few big kicks, each of which were the eventual difference in the game, that's a big-time effort. Brkic is putting himself in the running as a very real Lou Groza award winner. Last Week: N/A PFF Grade: 61.8

1. Delarrin Turner-Yell