Spring practices for high schools are just around the corner and after being out on the road several times this Winter it's time to take some stock of the best of who we got a chance to see. Offensive stars, an Oklahoma commitment, and plenty more was there to be seen for this Hot 11 breakdown of some of the best of who we saw over the past few months.

1. Bryant Wesco

Thoughts: There's no real surprise at No. 1 as Wesco wowed people with his work at the Under Armour camp in Dallas. However we had a chance to see him a few times and both times his length, strong hands, and impressive body control screamed out. His ability to high point throws and just the ease of his speed at the top of a route makes him a potentially huge name that should shoot up the rankings.

2. Michael Fasusi

Thoughts: A young player that, like Wesco, we saw on a few occasions - Fasusi has a great frame, great length and unlike so many young offensive tackles has a really solid base to built out from. He's still got room to add weight but you see good feet that shows huge promise as a future offensive tackle. The added benefit is that he's a player with a body type that if things don't work out at offensive tackle, he seems like a guy who could easily kick inside.

3. Dakorien Moore

Thoughts: It's not hard to see why he's regarded as arguably the nation's top junior wide receiver. Moore has more frame than his listed measurements might make one believe but it's his ability to get inside and top of defenders to create windows for his quarterback that stands out each time I see him. Beyond all of that he's just an extremely confident player that likes to go against the best and time and time again, keeps winning.

4. Kelvion Riggins

Thoughts: It's rare to find a linebacker this high on the list from a camp setting but Riggins is a high quality athlete and did a good job of re-routing running backs during the Under Armour camp. Blend that with a great frame that still has room to add size and weight and you've got a really promising young talent.

5. Terry Bussey

Thoughts: Every time you see Bussey you have to keep reminding yourself that he's a guy that has played very little receiver in his career. Starring at quarterback Bussey is largely getting by on raw skill at this point. That said he's a guy that has plenty of speed but is quick and has a big frame to physically overwhelm defenders as well.

6. Kevin Sperry

Thoughts: Sperry is a guy who looked outstanding in drills and shined in some of the accuracy drills. He throws a very catchable ball and is a player that has velocity but you can tell there's still more in the tank there. In short, there's a lot to like from the tremendously talented young quarterback commitment.

7. Daniel Cruz

Thoughts: In a camp setting Cruz is a handful to deal with because he does a great job of setting his base and once you're in a dogfight with him, he's going to be tough to beat. This wasn't his best performance but he still bested one quality opponent after another.

8. Michael Hawkins

Thoughts: Camp settings aren't always the best place for a player with Hawkins' top-end athletic potential but the thing that stood out most is how well refined he is with his feet as he went through various drills. He moves naturally and really does a great job driving the ball with his lower body. Hawkins has loads of potential and as he gets more and more consistent with his delivery the chances go higher and higher that he can reach it.

9. Landon Rink

Thoughts: Rink is an incredibly interesting defensive lineman that can play a few different roles along the defensive line, depending on what scheme he is in. Rink is a guy with an incredible motor and the quick feet that makes him dangerous in pass rush situations. In short, he's the kind of guy that blockers get sick of dealing with day in an day out.

10. Jamarian Ficklin

Thoughts: Ficklin was not a guy that we came into the Dallas Under Armour camp expecting a standout performance from but he really impressed with some of his vertical throws and just how comfortable he looked. He looked more confident than we'd expected and when you throw in how well he spun it with the athleticism that shows up on tape, Ficklin could be a guy that picks up a lot of attention in the months to come.

11. Bergin Kysar