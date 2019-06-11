Whether it is in 2020 or 2021 it is looking like Oklahoma could have a busy summer ahead of it with numerous prospects serious about the Sooners at the moment. In the return of our Hot Board feature we take a look at gauging the commitments who could be the closest to jumping on board as well as what Oklahoma's chances are with some of the prospects closest to a decision.

11. Latrell Neville

The Breakdown: At one point Neville and Oklahoma looked to be getting closer and closer but as he has taken more trips, things have cooled a bit. That being said Neville and the Sooners have a strong relationship and things could come together up the road. Edge of Commitment: Similarly, with more trips Neville has seemed to cool off on his hurry for a decision. (7/10) Sooners Chances: 35%

10. Blayne Toll

The Breakdown: Toll, in spite of an offer from in-state Arkansas, has always felt like he had Oklahoma at, or near, the top of his list. As more and more time goes by it seems the massive athlete could end up being a fit for Oklahoma's revamped defensive line efforts. Edge of Commitment: Toll feels like a guy who won't push past the summer. (6/10) Sooners Chances: 70%

9. Marvin Mims

The Breakdown: Mims is an explosive receiver that caught Oklahoma's eye early on. There is a feeling that the Sooners have some hurdles to clear with schools talking to him heavily about their talented trio from the 2019 class. Edge of Commitment: Mims seems to have TCU and Oklahoma well ahead right now but there is some debate on just how close he is to a decision. (6/10) Sooners Chances: 45%

8. Jacobe Covington

The Breakdown: The talented defensive back went from a perceived fringe target for the Sooners to a guy that was, for quite some time, perceived to be on the verge of a commitment. Edge of Commitment: The decision still feels like it could be coming for Covington but is it Oklahoma? (8/10) Sooners Chances: 45%

7. Ethan Downs

The Breakdown: There can be no denying that Downs getting his offer over a week ago was not on the timeline that some had hoped for. However, Downs clearly wanted the offer and should the Sooners put forth the effort to land him, it seems likely to end up good for them. Edge of Commitment: Downs has picked up a lot of big-time offers recently so that could slow things down but perhaps he jumps on board and becomes a leader of the class. (6/10) Sooners Chances: 75%

6. Bryson Washington

The Breakdown: Washington had felt like a Texas commitment in waiting for a long period of time before his official visit to Norman for the Sooners spring game. Now most have accepted the Sooners have grabbed the lead and will have to hang onto it through an upcoming visit to Austin on June 21. Edge of Commitment: Washington will be announcing on July 4 and, again, the Sooners seem out in front at the moment.. (7/10) Sooners Chances: 60%

5. Andrew Raym

The Breakdown: Raym, a one-time Oklahoma commitment, has been taking plenty of trips early this summer hitting up Georgia, Alabama, and Michigan after spending the spring focused on baseball. There is still loads of talk about Raym looking around but his connection with the Sooners and Bill Bedenbaugh will be tough to top. Edge of Commitment: Raym has said he plans to take his official visits but with the trips this summer, maybe something comes together earlier? (7/10) Sooners Chances: 80%

4. A.J. Green

The Breakdown: Before he ever even had his offer Green has never tried to hide growing up an Oklahoma fan. Now that he has one there is plenty of reason to believe he could follow the two former Redskins in Oklahoma's current secondary, Tre Brown and Pat Fields. Edge of Commitment: Green may take some time but if he pulled the trigger tomorrow, or any other day, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise. (8/10) Sooners Chances: 80%

3. Brynden Walker

The Breakdown: The Oklahoma State commitment has been very serious about the Sooners since they offered on April 19. He took a trip to Oklahoma over the weekend seems to be closing on a final decision between his Cowboys pledge and the Sooners. Edge of Commitment: Walker seems very close to the final choice, whatever it may be. (9/10) Sooners Chances: 65%

2. Jonah Monheim

The Breakdown: Monheim has been very quiet since his Oklahoma official visit but did talk about how much he enjoyed himself and that the Sooners were 'one of my top schools'. Monheim has, under the radar, felt more and more like a potential Sooner pledge. Edge of Commitment: Again, it feels like something is coming soon with Monheim. (9/10) Sooners Chances: 70%

1. Perrion Winfrey