NORMAN — For a lot of OU’s returning defensive players, having a second year in Brent Venables’ system has made a huge difference. No one has proven that quite like Key Lawrence. But it took some time for the senior safety to get there. Last year was a tough one for Lawrence, who never quite found his footing in his first year with the new coaching staff. After being named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2021, Lawrence saw fewer snaps in 2022 and struggled to make a consistent impact. For Lawrence, it was a tough time. But with a little help from Venables and OU safeties coach Brandon Hall, something changed for him in January. “It was just my mindset,” Lawrence said during his Tuesday media availability. “I found myself last year just always getting down on myself, questioning things that I can’t control. So I just try to control the controllables… I definitely just try to live in the moment like I keep saying. You’ve gotta have an attitude of gratitude. I had to learn it the hard way and that was just getting down on myself and I had to pick myself up but understand I can’t get down like that (anymore). “Coach Hall definitely stepped in that process for me and was just telling me, man, I just have to sit down and understand where I am. I have to be grateful for this. A lot of people want this opportunity, and they don’t have it, and I just have to understand that. Coach (Venables) as well, he’s definitely a good mentor for me because this is the first coach I’ve had twice, and just being here with him again and him believing in me definitely gave me the confidence I needed. That’s just something in a coach and player relationship that you would definitely want.”

Since then, it’s been a night and day difference for Lawrence. The Tennessee native has played an instrumental role in the Sooners’ 4-0 start. He’s played 164 snaps, the sixth-most on the team per Pro Football Focus, while adding 14 tackles, a tackle for loss, a team-high two interceptions and a forced fumble. His PFF season grade of 76.2 — a significant increase from the 63.0 he posted last season — is the sixth highest on the team. But he’s not just racking up snaps and counting stats. He’s making big plays, too. Against SMU, Lawrence forced a third-quarter fumble that was recovered by linebacker Danny Stutsman, keeping the Mustangs from picking up huge yardage.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7CoUtleSBMYXdyZW5jZSBjb24gdW4gR1JBTiBHT0xQRSB5IERhbm55 IFN0dXRzbWFuIGxhIHJlY3VwZXJhISDwn5KqPGJyPjxicj5PVSAxNCwgU01V IDM8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVmFtb3NT b29uZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVmFt b3NTb29uZXJzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvQm9vbWVyU29vbmVyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jQm9vbWVyU29vbmVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vSGV2TEhWSjJFMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hldkxIVkoyRTE8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTG9zIFNvb25lcnMgKEBMb3NTb29uZXJzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xvc1Nvb25lcnMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDA2 NjM4OTQ1ODk3NzIwMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDEwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Against Cincinnati, Lawrence sniffed out Emory Jones’ throw to the end zone and intercepted it, a play proved critical in helping the Sooners maintain a seven-point halftime lead. He also finished the Sooners' 20-6 win over Cincinnati with the highest PFF performance grade of any defensive player.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HSU1NRSBEQVQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9P VV9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+IGdldHMgdGhlIElOVCBpbiB0aGUgZW5kIHpvbmUhIPCflKUgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0t6SndxWHRlUzIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9L ekp3cVh0ZVMyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxs IChAQ0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZC T05GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDU2MzE2MjE4NTA3MzA2MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=