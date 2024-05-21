All right, folks... now that it's done and over, here's the back story on how the Antoni Ogumoro recruitment unfolded down the stretch. Ogumoro's a great, honest, straightforward kid and I've enjoyed covering him. But this one obviously didn't fall in OU's favor, and I'll try to explain why.

Let's start back at the beginning in mid-March, when he picked up the Oklahoma offer on an unofficial visit. Almost immediately, the word from sources within the Switzer Center was that Ogumoro would end up in the class, and that he and his family were sold on the OU culture from the get-go. For his part, Ogumoro expressed immense admiration for Bill Bedenbaugh's track record of NFL development, as well as the way that the program treated and supported his nine-year-old brother Troy, who has autism.