How did OU get here? Will the SEC take them in?
How did we get here? How did we get to the point where OU and Texas are ready to walk away from the conference that they basically own and join the SEC?Only Joe Castiglione and University of Oklaho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news