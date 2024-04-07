AUSTIN, Texas—Oklahoma softball hasn't made a habit of losing ball games under Patty Gasso. In fact, the Sooners have been almost immune to it for long stretches of time in recent years. No team has ever finished a season perfect, but the 2023 Oklahoma squad got darn close, going 61-1 en route to their third consecutive national championship. With Saturday night's 2-1 loss to No. 4 Texas (30-6), the Sooners have already doubled their loss total from a season ago and have a major challenge ahead of them on Sunday with Texas looking to beat the Sooners in a series for the first time since 2009. That would require the Longhorns to do something that has been much easier said than done in recent years, and that's hand Oklahoma consecutive losses. So, how will OU respond after just its second loss of the season? Let's examine the recent history and see what it says.

Advertisement

Big Responses are Key in OU's Recent Dominance

It might sound peculiar, but it seems to really frustrate the Sooners when they've lost games over the past several seasons. Dating back to 2020, Oklahoma is a perfect 10-0 in games following a loss and has outscored opponents in those games by an average of 9.4-to-1.3. Oklahoma has lost a total of six games since the start of the 2022 season. Here's a look at the results in each of the games following the five previous losses. • W, 9-0 (5 inn.)

• W, 8-0 (5 inn.)

• W, 15-0 (5 inn.)

• W, 14-0 (5 inn.)

• W, 10-0 (6 inn.) That's called knowing how to respond. What's more impressive is that it hasn't just been one aspect of the game that explodes. They've been complete performances at the plate, in the circle and in the field. A Gasso-led OU squad hasn't allowed a run in the game following a defeat since the 2021 WCWS National Championship when they fell to Florida State in Game 1 before rallying to beat FSU in back-to-back contests to secure the title. This isn't just a recent development in Norman, though. Sure, the Sooners have been next-to-impossible to beat in the years since Kinzie Hansen, Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, and Nicole May donned the Crimson and Cream. Still, Oklahoma softball has been resilient from the very first day that Gasso took over the program.

A Decade's Worth of Data Suggests a Bounce-Back Performance