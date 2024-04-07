How do Patty Gasso's Sooners respond after rare loss to No. 4 Texas?
AUSTIN, Texas—Oklahoma softball hasn't made a habit of losing ball games under Patty Gasso. In fact, the Sooners have been almost immune to it for long stretches of time in recent years.
No team has ever finished a season perfect, but the 2023 Oklahoma squad got darn close, going 61-1 en route to their third consecutive national championship.
With Saturday night's 2-1 loss to No. 4 Texas (30-6), the Sooners have already doubled their loss total from a season ago and have a major challenge ahead of them on Sunday with Texas looking to beat the Sooners in a series for the first time since 2009.
That would require the Longhorns to do something that has been much easier said than done in recent years, and that's hand Oklahoma consecutive losses.
So, how will OU respond after just its second loss of the season? Let's examine the recent history and see what it says.
Big Responses are Key in OU's Recent Dominance
It might sound peculiar, but it seems to really frustrate the Sooners when they've lost games over the past several seasons.
Dating back to 2020, Oklahoma is a perfect 10-0 in games following a loss and has outscored opponents in those games by an average of 9.4-to-1.3.
Oklahoma has lost a total of six games since the start of the 2022 season. Here's a look at the results in each of the games following the five previous losses.
• W, 9-0 (5 inn.)
• W, 8-0 (5 inn.)
• W, 15-0 (5 inn.)
• W, 14-0 (5 inn.)
• W, 10-0 (6 inn.)
That's called knowing how to respond. What's more impressive is that it hasn't just been one aspect of the game that explodes. They've been complete performances at the plate, in the circle and in the field.
A Gasso-led OU squad hasn't allowed a run in the game following a defeat since the 2021 WCWS National Championship when they fell to Florida State in Game 1 before rallying to beat FSU in back-to-back contests to secure the title.
This isn't just a recent development in Norman, though.
Sure, the Sooners have been next-to-impossible to beat in the years since Kinzie Hansen, Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, and Nicole May donned the Crimson and Cream. Still, Oklahoma softball has been resilient from the very first day that Gasso took over the program.
A Decade's Worth of Data Suggests a Bounce-Back Performance
Six of Oklahoma's seven national championships under Patty Gasso have come since 2013. In the decade that has passed since that second title, there have been some distinguishing traits among those teams that have made them so hard to put away.
Under Gasso, there's a "never say never" mentality that has permeated the program, and there have been countless times when the Sooners were down to their last strike or their last out when they've pulled through for a miraculous victory.
That mental fortitude has come through for them so many times, and the data clearly demonstrates the trend of not letting one loss turn into two.
In 688 total games since the beginning of the 2013 season, they have lost back-to-back games just nine times. The Sooners are 51-9 (0.85) in games directly following a loss since that season.
In 17 of those games, Oklahoma held opponents scoreless, and 29 times they allowed one run or less. 14 times, the games have finished via run-rule. 47 times, they've won by multiple runs.
Will we see the same kind of resolve from the Sooners when they face Texas on Sunday? Perhaps, but this Longhorns team looks every bit of a national title contender to this point in the year.
It won't be easy, but Gasso's group has been the sport's best team over the last four years, and she knows that the adversity they faced on Saturday evening is invaluable to their 2024 season.
“Look, this was a great environment to put these pitchers in and see what they’re made of, and they’ll never forget it. Whether it went good, they’ll never forget it," Gasso said. "And that’s what we need right now. We need this. You’re not gonna see us crying and in despair. We’re a team that bounces back really well, and we understood we needed to learn some things as a team in our responses to things that were not like Sooner-like. So we talked a little bit about that. We learned a lot, and we need that.
“We knew this was going to be like this, and again, it’s an honor to have people celebrate so hard when they beat you. Means you’re doing something well. We’ve just gotta get back on the horse, so to speak, and get after it and see what we’re like coming after a loss.”
No. 1 Oklahoma (35-2) and No. 4 Texas (30-2) are set for a 1:00 p.m. CT rubber game to decide the series.