NORMAN — It might not feel like the Sooners have many questions to answer heading into the 2024 season, especially offensively.

The Sooners' returning players accounted for 68% of their runs and 70% of their hits from a year ago, when the OU offense ranked first in scoring and batting average. They return their top five players in terms of highest batting average, and four of them — Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen, Alyssa Brito — each ranked at the top of the team in home runs, combining for 66.

Heading into opening weekend at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, which begins Thursday, Gasso is confident that the Sooners have as much depth as ever. However, eight of the Sooners' 21 players were not on the team a year ago, and Gasso made it clear there's still plenty of things to figure out on their quest for a fourth-consecutive national championship.

"There's gonna be a lot of movement this first weekend," Gasso said during Monday's media day. "We've gotta get everybody opportunities to see how they handle. But likely, the opportunity is going to be the matchup that fits them from the opponent offensively. I can really put anybody in at any time, so I'm really gonna unload the bench as much as I can throughout each game."

While Gasso knows who will be mainstays in the lineup, the Sooners do have to replace key players from last year. That includes designated hitter Haley Lee and shortstop Grace Lyons, who combined for 113 starts and 301 at-bats in 2023. Pinch hitters Sophia Nugent and Jocelyn Erickson, who combined for 52 hits, transferred during the offseason.

These early games will be an opportunity for the rest of the pack to prove they belong.

In the infield, Gasso said Cydney Sanders and Brito will reclaim their spots at first and third base, respectively, while Tiare Jennings will slide from second base to shortstop to replace Lyons. Hansen will continue to steady the ship at catcher, with former furman transfer Riley Ludlam serving as a backup.

However, that leaves the question at second base. Gasso said Avery Hodge, Quincee Lilio and Alynah Torres are all vying for time there. Hodge and Lilio didn't see the field a ton last season, while Torres started 43 games primarily in the outfield and saw 117 at-bats. In the outfield, Coleman and Rylie Boone will handle centerfield and left field, respectively, but there's a huge battle for right field.

"The outfield is still fighting," Gasso said. "I mean, there's really good hitters. Our freshman, Ella Parker, she's not playing first. It'll be Cyd Sanders at first, but Ella Parker's gotta be in this lineup, so that's one thing that I'm certain. Kassidy Pickering is a big-time hitter as well, and now you've got Hannah Coor who had a great fall, and Rylie Boone, who is the starter of everything."

It's clear the Sooners have plenty of options. Gasso is going to give everybody a shot.

"(The lineup is) gonna look pretty similar probably from the top to the middle," Gasso said. "But man, there is some power. These freshmen are special. You'll get to see that.

"We’ve got speed which looks quite different than what you’re used to. You’re used to seeing a home run trot. These guys can move. They can steal bases. I’ve got Riley Ludlam, our senior catcher off the bench that can change the game in one swing. We’ve got lethal hitters on the bench. We’re very deep. I could do a lot of different things. So it’s fun. That’s fun. That’s fun about coaching is that you’ve got so much versatility. If there’s any injuries I’m not afraid. I’m not afraid of losing anyone because we could still do what we need to do."

The Sooners have just as many options at pitcher despite the departure of Jordy Bahl, who was pivotal to last year's national championship run. The pitching staff has a mix of veterans and underclassmen, and Gasso has made it clear depth is pivotal in the circle.

Senior Nicole May is the leader after a career-best season in 2023. Oklahoma State transfer Kelly Maxwell has been one of the most dynamic pitchers in college softball, posting a career ERA of 1.54 in over 494 innings pitched with the Cowgirls. Former Liberty pitcher Karlie Keeney has pitched more innings than anyone on the staff, recording a 2.26 ERA in 580 innings.

Keeney didn't play in the fall schedule after breaking her finger during the first practice, but Gasso is excited about her opportunity this year.

"She's catching up real quick but she's got a really fun, gritty style about her," Gasso said. "She's focused. She's a fighter. I'm really, really excited to see what she can do for us."

Among the underclassmen, the Sooners return Kierston Deal and SJ Geurin. Deal pitched 27.1 innings last season, while Geurin received a redshirt. Sophomore Paytn Monticelli, who transferred from Wisconsin, pitched 80 innings and posted a .271 ERA last year with the Badgers.

Last year, Gasso rotated the three-headed monster of Bahl, Deal and Alex Storako almost evenly during the regular season. The Sooners have leaned away from throwing one pitcher too often, and that'll be the case this season, too.

"... I'm really trying to get a good stable of pitchers that complement each other," Gasso said. "Hitters are getting better and a pitcher can't sustain for seven innings much these days so we need — we're looking at who's our starter, who's our middle reliever, who's our closer. Three of these pitchers have a role in a game and they know it. I think what happens for us at least is when we get in the postseason, our pitchers are fresh. They're not worn out. That's a big plus for us."

The Sooners open the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on Thursdaywith a doubleheader against Utah Valley at 10:30 a.m. and Duke at 1 p.m. The games will be broadcast on Flo Softball.