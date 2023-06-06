OKLAHOMA CITY — Before the 2023 season began, Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said she wanted her team to experience adversity.

That’s what she expects in the Championship Series against Florida State.

Starting on Wednesday, the Sooners (59-1) will square off against a Seminoles squad (58-9) that’s playing as well as anybody in the country. The Seminoles are a perfect 3-0 in the WCWS, which includes a 5-1 win over Tennessee in Monday’s semifinal. They've outscored their three WCWS opponents 16-2.

Gasso knows her team is in for a tough series.

“I would say the beauty of this team is they never panic and they always believe that whatever the circumstances, they're going to get through it. I think Florida State feels the same way,” Gasso said during Tuesday’s press conference. “That's why I think you're going to see a really outstanding Championship Series. It will be truly a battle, and there's a lot of things that are going to be at stake in the way of who can pitch better, who can get the timely hits, all those things.

“This is not run rule territory here.”

Fortunately for the Sooners, they’ve had to overcome some recent adversity. After rolling through the regular season, they’ve had some battles in the postseason.

Their first test came in the NCAA Super Regional against Clemson, when they trailed the Tigers 7-4 entering the seventh inning in Game 2. But Kinzie Hansen’s three-run home run in the top of the frame pushed the Sooners to an 8-7 win in extra innings.

At the Women’s College World Series, the Sooners have been tested two different times by Stanford. In Thursday’s first round, Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady kept the Sooners scoreless until a Jayda Coleman single in the fifth inning that scored two runs. On Monday, the Sooners were locked into a 2-2 tie in the ninth inning before Tiare Jennings hit a double to right field to help seal a 4-2 win.

The Sooners have never lacked confidence, but those close wins were much-needed experiences.

“Those games are the best games,” Coleman said. “I won't forget that Clemson game, and I probably won't ever forget that (second) Stanford game. (It’s) just knowing that we're never out of it. You all probably heard Hansen say that a billion times, but we're never out of it.

“Just the fact that we get down to two strikes, two outs, and we can come through at any time, I think that just builds confidence in our team that, if we have another out, if we have another strike, we still have a chance. It doesn't matter what the score is.”

That bodes well for the Sooners entering a Championship Series against a tough Florida State team.

The Seminoles boast the nation’s 13th-best offense (6.08 runs per game) and fourth-best defense (1.59 ERA). FSU pitchers Makenna Raid and Kathryn Sandercock each rank in the top six nationally in ERA.

The Sooners also have plenty of history against FSU. In addition to winning a 5-4 nail-biter in Norman earlier this season, the two teams met in the Championship Series back in 2021, with the Sooners winning in three games.

Gasso knows this series is going to be a battle. But not only are the Sooners prepared for it, they’re looking forward to it.

“It's just going to be fun,” Gasso said.. “I tell you, these players love this stuff. They would rather have a team that looks like them and play against them than anything because we love when people can bring out our best, and Stanford did that and Clemson did that and lots of teams throughout the season, and we appreciate it because it makes us learn, makes us work.

“There were a lot of people like, ‘Oh, gosh, I wish you had another loss so you could learn from it.’ What do you want, everyone go up there and just stand there, don't swing the bat? We can learn from close wins. We can learn from anything we do, if we choose to. We don't take winning for granted. We take lessons every time we play, and we make ourselves better.”