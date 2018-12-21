Entering the day believing he would be signing with Arizona State and leaving the afternoon as the 22nd member of OU’s fifth-ranked #NewWave19 class.

It all started with a direct message on Twitter from Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley on Wednesday morning. What transpired after that is a whirlwind day that Arlington (Texas) Bowie safety Ty DeArman will never ever forget.

DeArman didn’t know something was going to go down Wednesday. He said it was in the back of the head. He was hopeful more than anything.

Growing up with a father, Arlington Bowie head coach Danny DeArman, that loved Texas, Ty DeArman grew up cheering for the Sooners. Those childhood hopes became stronger as his recruitment began that the Sooners were always the No. 1 choice.

Riley contacted Ty DeArman to ask if he was still interested Wednesday. He was, but he wasn’t about to make an impulsive decision.

DeArman talked to his father, who told him to take a deep breath and relax and wait to see how everything unfolds. DeArman went through class like any other day. With Wednesday being the final day before Christmas break, it was exam day, too.

DeArman admits he’s not sure where his mind was through those exams, but he got through them even with his leg tapping like crazy throughout the day.

Exams done, it was time to call Riley in the afternoon.

“He was like, ‘if you’re ready, I’m ready.’ He was all-in, and I was definitely all-in,” DeArman said.

Before everything could become official, there was one talk DeArman had to make – Arizona State. DeArman had been committed to the Sun Devils since June. He had no reason to leave ASU, but if he was going to be a Sooner, he had to get through this first.

“I called my position coach. It was a very tough conversation,” DeArman said. “I’ve always been raised that if you’re committed to something, you’re 100 percent committed to it. That’s not just football but everything in life.”

Besides the opportunity in Norman, there was something else that resonated with DeArman in making his decision – family.

DeArman said Tuesday night his mother started talking to him, and the realization hit. Tempe, Ariz., was going to be 14 hours away. Arlington-to-Norman, yea, just three hours. Driving distance.

“Family has always been important to me. It’s the No. 1 thing,” DeArman said.

Now it was time to let the world know. Entering the day, the Arlington Bowie staff, administration, students all believed DeArman was signing with Arizona State.

When he and his family came out decked in the crimson and cream of OU, the initial thought wasn’t congratulations. No, DeArman said a lot of people thought he was playing a joke and fooling around with them.

However, he signed without a hitch. It was real, even DeArman isn’t quite sure if that reality has set in just yet.

“I’ve been saying that all day (Thursday),” DeArman said. “I don’t know if it’s clicked in my head yet that I’m going to Oklahoma.”

So who is Ty DeArman?

Listed at 6-foot and 185 pounds, DeArman was someone who played offense and defense as a junior. During his senior season, focused more on defense, he said he could notice how improved he was with his technique and just becoming an all-around better player.

He’s a free safety, who is not afraid to go get the ball. If he’s not coming down with it, then nobody is. He’ll come down the line of scrimmage and isn’t afraid to hit somebody.

“I’m bringing that to the table,” DeArman said.

DeArman’s OU story culminated Wednesday afternoon, but it’s not where it began. DeArman was in Norman back in February for junior day when Baker Mayfield was in town for the OU-Texas basketball game.

DeArman’s main contact at the time was then-defensive coordinator Mike Stoops. And his father had a relationship with defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks since their high school days.

DeArman talked to Stoops during the junior day trip. He was hoping to get a chance to talk with Riley, but Riley was bombarded all day and the DeArman family had to get back to Arlington.

Since that point, the relationship had been on-and-off as can happen often in recruiting. OU started looking at other prospects, and DeArman saw Tempe as his future home.

The Sooners stayed in touch and visited the school multiple times during this month, giving a little bit of an indicator that maybe something could be worked out down the road.

DeArman remembers how much he loved the facilities and walking in and seeing all the rings, helmets and trophies. Now he’ll get to be a part of that.

Of course, if you’re signing to play at OU as a defensive player, you don’t have a clue what 2019 has in store for you. Or if the coach who pursued you so hard is going to be there. But DeArman is ready.

“I haven’t been there yet, but whatever coach fills the spot, I’ll just have to do what he says to the best of my ability,” DeArman said.

In today’s day and age where recruiting has never been more popular, it’s rare to find a genuine surprise. Even some signing day flips you can see coming because a kid took a last-minute visit or something of that nature.

DeArman wasn’t that way. No top-secret visit to Norman. He hasn’t been there since junior day. But none of that matters. It was as genuine of a surprise as OU has seen since probably Orlando Brown for the 2014 class, flipping to OU from Tennessee on signing day.

The reality will set in one day. No doubt about it, DeArman is proud to be a Sooner.

“I’m so excited. I can’t wait to get to work,” he said.