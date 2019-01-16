And just like that, Oklahoma has its quarterback for the 2019 season. Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts announced he will be a Sooner via a piece written for The Players’ Tribune on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student,” said Hurts in his piece titled, “To My Alabama Family.”

The decision concludes an incredibly wild week of rumors running rampant all over the place about Hurts, about OU and about the quarterback position.

Hurts entered the transfer portal last week, following Alabama’s loss to Clemson in the national championship game. He wasted zero time in getting to work, visiting Maryland, OU and Miami on back-to-back-to-back days last weekend.

His father, Averion Hurts, infamously said his son was going to become the biggest free agent in college football history. Who knows if that’s true, but there’s no doubt Hurts became the No. 1 quarterback transfer as soon as his name was in the portal.

And why not?

As a freshman, Hurts completed 240 of 382 passes for 2,780 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He rushed for 954 yards and 13 more scores in helping the Crimson Tide to the national championship game.

Sophomore numbers were no joke, either. He passed for 2,081 yards with 17 touchdowns and just one interception. He rushed for 855 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hurts was relieved at halftime of the national championship game by freshman Tua Tagovailoa, and Bama came back and won. Hurts’ future was a big-time question.

He played sparingly throughout his junior season but had one glorious moment to shine in coming in for an injured Tagovailoa in the SEC championship game and leading the Tide to a dramatic 35-28 win against Georgia, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

People remarked how it felt like a movie. Hurts doesn’t disagree, but it’s a movie that isn’t done filming just yet.

“Because this story of mine… it’s still just getting started. There are movie moments still to come,” Hurts said.

And maybe it’s fair to call OU as Transfer U at quarterback. Not really a negative when you look at how well head coach Lincoln Riley has done in that department.

Riley helped navigate Baker Mayfield’s historic career at OU, culminating in winning the 2017 Heisman Trophy Award.

A little déjà vu in 2018 as Riley did the same thing, albeit in a different way, with Kyler Murray, who also earned the Heisman nod last month.

Mayfield came from Texas Tech. Murray was originally at Texas A&M. And now Hurts. Following three memorable seasons in Tuscaloosa, he’s ready to be a Sooner.

“I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity, and I’m excited for the journey ahead, said Hurts. “So to my about-to-be family in Norman, I truly appreciate you for bringing me on board.

“Y’all don’t know me yet… but just for now, to introduce myself: I’m a motivated coach’s son from the Eastside of Houston, and I love to play ball.”

The Sooners will have redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai already on campus for the spring and five-star signee Spencer Rattler will arrive in June. With Austin Kendall transferring, yea, Hurts just answered one enormous question mark.