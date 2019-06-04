CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Thank you to each and every school that has taken the time to recruit me and offer me a scholarship to their program. At this time I will be narrowing down my recruitment to six schools. These six have stood out from the rest. I look forward to furthering relationships with these coaches and getting to know the universities better. My six are as follows and are listed in alphabetic order: Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

AUBURN

I have had to throw my feelings out of the window with Auburn. I grew up a die-hard Auburn fan, and loved going to watch them play every season, as we had season tickets. I have had to look at who will be the best fit for Brock Vandagriff the quarterback, not Brock Vandagriff the Auburn fan. I will be interested to see how coach Gus Malzahn develops either Bo Nix or Joey Gatewood, considering neither of them have started a collegiate game yet.

CLEMSON

One may ask, how is Clemson in my top six when they haven’t even offered? It is impossible to overlook the success they have had in the last few years. They are doing it the right way, too. Coach Dabo Swinney does not offer any QBs until the summer going into their junior year. I do not question that in any way, because it has obviously worked. The location is perfect. I love what they have going on there.

FLORIDA

Florida has been putting the heat on lately. I like UF, but didn’t really think they wanted me. That all changed since spring. Coach Brian Johnson made two trips to the school, and really expressed the interest they have for me. He also made a video presentation of some plays from my film, and then plays from their offense. He was showing me the similarities of my game, and how I would fit in their offense. Coach Dan Mullen is an offensive guru. He critiqued my throwing and told me some things to take home and work on. That means he cares. I like the campus and love what they are doing there.

GEORGIA

Georgia is special. They are 10 minutes from the house. I love the location. Coach James Coley is a great guy, as well. The scavenger hunt they had two weekends ago was a blast. They make me feel like family when I am there and am welcome at anytime. Georgia is all business. All work. I like that atmosphere, because I want someone who will grow me as a football player as well as a man.

OKLAHOMA

The first thing that stood out about Oklahoma is Lincoln Riley. He really believes in me. I am the only QB he has offered in my class. That is special. He came to watch me play basketball and informed my dad I had an offer on the spot. The visit to OU was surreal. Coach Riley was our actual tour guide. I am ready to get back to OU this weekend and toss the rock.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee is in my top six because I like the environment coach Jeremy Pruitt has built. He is steadily changing the culture of Rocky Top. Coach Chris Weinke is a great guy, and a guy I would like to continue to coach me throughout college. I like the location and I have family that lives in Knoxville, which is another plus.



