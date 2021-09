From one elite defender hitting Norman last weekend to another visiting this weekend for his official visit there's plenty to talk about in this week's WOKElahoma. Staying in-state is there a big-play machine that is starting to garner some attention from the Sooners?

Finally, what out of state game are we hitting this weekend?

Find all of this and more in this week's WOKElahoma.

WOKElahoma - September 22, 2021