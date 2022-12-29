ORLANDO, Fla. – Even before Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables entered the media room, you knew what his message was going to be.

Just minutes after the Sooners lost a hard-fought 35-32 contest to No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday evening, Venables’ voice rang loud during the postgame, with OU’s locker room right next to the media room.

He kept reiterating the foundation has been laid. The foundation has been laid. Thursday night was not the first time Venables or the players have said things like that. But their performance against the heavily-favored Seminoles was another sign that, indeed, the foundation has been laid.

FSU was one of the biggest favorites among the oddsmakers in any bowl game, with good reason as well. It was the Seminoles who entered at 9-3 and 6-6, and it was Mike Norvell’s team coming in on a five-game winning streak.

For large chunks of time at Camping World Stadium, though, it was Venables’ club leading the charge, setting the pace and giving everybody an idea of what OU football can be, should be about in 2023.

“The foundation has been set and I'm excited what Coach Venables is building here,” senior tight end Brayden Willis said. “You could see five of our games — four? five? — have been touchdown or less in the loss column. You turn just the games that we lose by a field goal, you swap a play that they made for a play that we make, we're in a different position.

“But I'm so proud of the guys. I know they're going to continue to do big things, guys are going to continue to grow up, and it's just going to go up from here.”

The Sooners took over with less than a minute left, trailing 35-32. Without any timeouts, quarterback Dillon Gabriel couldn’t lead some Sooner Magic. Instead, the game ended with Gabriel getting sacked as FSU players rushed the field to celebrate.

OU just couldn’t get over the hump. The Sooners went 0-5 this season in one-possession games, with their final four losses all by three points.

And that’s how a potential 10-win season turns into OU’s first losing foray since 1998. Venables understands he’s going to be judged by that. He understands the team is going to be judged by that record.

However, he knows. He knows what’s about to come.

“For me, for us, I know what the future looks like,” Venables said. “I have been seeing it in that locker room. The winning will come. I know that without question.”

When pressed further about in what ways the foundation has been laid and what ways, in particular, it happened vs. FSU, Venables wore a smile.

Not super satisfied with the end result, obviously, but excited about what’s to come.

“Guts, courage, fight, physicality, attitude, belief, commitment, trust, love, respect,” Venables said. “It is all brotherhood. I saw guys that had an appreciation for their opportunity. Guys that had a thankfulness for putting on a Sooner uniform. Part of the hurt and the disappointment – certainly me, too, and I know I can speak for them, because we talk about it a lot – is this program has represented excellence for such a long time.

“There are so many people, they want to turn the Sooners on, and the Sooners give them hope. The Sooners give them joy. The Sooners give them pride. When you come up short, man, there is some disappointment.”

For Venables, it was about an accountability and establishing a culture. For the seniors, it was about leaving that legacy.

Mission accomplished.

“Kind of having this opportunity to still leave a legacy in a way and still leave your fingerprint behind, or however you want to look at it, was something that I just kind of clinged on to all year,” senior linebacker DaShaun White said. “As many times as he said it, every time he said it, it is something that I knew I wanted to do, and I just wanted to – any way I could, any little thing I could for the young guys, just leave them with whatever I can.”

The Sooners are going to remember this moment, and they also remember how far they’ve had to come in the last 12 months. The tests have been plentiful, one after another.

But it’s all going to be worth it if everyone can come out the other side.

“It’s going to rain before it shines,” safety Billy Bowman said. “This year it rained. It’s not what we wanted and not what we expected. But it’s only going up from here.”