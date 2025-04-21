Isabella Smith, Hannah Coor highlight OU's sweep vs. Mississippi State

NORMAN — Oklahoma simply needed to take care of business over the weekend. The Sooners can confidently say they did. Patty Gasso's squad came away with a sweep over Mississippi State. They shutout the Bulldogs 4-0 in Game 1 before rallying back from back-to-back 4-0 deficits in Games 2 and 3, improving to 39-5 on the season and 13-5 in SEC play. The wins not only helped the Sooners bounce back from losing consecutive SEC series. It also gives them some breathing room before facing Texas and Florida in their final two weekends of the regular season. The Sooners are tied for second with the Longhorns in the SEC standings, and both teams are just one loss behind Texas A&M for the top spot. As they looked to solidify their postseason resume, and reestablish momentum after a couple of disappointing weekends, the Sooners really needed the sweep. ""Our destiny is literally in our own hands, and we know that," Gasso said. "... But that's what this conference is, is just over and over and over again. It's just really, really tough. It's exhausting, for all teams, for all coaches, for all players. It's exhausting. You've just got to keep going, and that's why this weekend was really, really big for us. We really could use a sweep and give us a little bit of a cushion going through the rest of the way. "But I'm shocked. It's still mind blowing that we have two weekends left, because I feel like we just started. We still have a lot to learn... It just has happened really fast and that means that we're having fun." Here's a look at the important takeaways from the weekend:

Hannah Coor steals the spotlight

The weekend belonged to Coor. The redshirt junior was sensational at the plate. In the opening game, she delivered a two-run home run that gave the Sooners much-needed separation. In Game 3 — with the Sooners trailing 5-2 — she sent a solo home run to right field. It was followed by a two-run blast from Nelly McEnroe-Marinas that tied the game. The pair of home runs from Coor were her first home runs of the season. But she wasn't just productive at the plate. She provided two highlight plays defensively, including a sensational diving catch that robbed Mississippi State of an RBI that would've given them the lead in the third inning.

She also robbed a Mississippi State home run in the sixth inning.

Coor has essentially locked up that outfield spot, and she's started 13 of 18 games in SEC play. But she had primarily earned that spot with her defense. When she's providing the Sooners with big swings offensively, it drastically raises their ceiling. "What she does is when she makes a (defensive) play, she starts running through the field, like the outfield, and Abby Dayton’s like, they’re zig zagging," Gasso said. "They’re chasing. I don’t know. They’re running like a mile before they get into the dugout. They’re celebratory chasing each other. I don’t know. It’s different, but it’s great. And it’s a big celebration. "Hannah brings a lot of good energy to the team by her reactions and her celebrations and so we need her. And down in that nine spot is a great place to hide her because she does have some pop and she’s showing that."

Isabella Smith stabilizes the circle