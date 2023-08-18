“If we can get off the field at crucial moments, we can give our offense the ball and they can go and score. We have one of the best offenses in the country, so we just have to learn to get them the ball more and stop the run.”

“Just doing our job consistently,” Coe said during his media availability Tuesday. “That's probably the main thing. We showed flashes last year of making plays but then (we gave) up plays. The biggest thing is just being consistent, getting off the field on third and fourth down and holding teams to a field goal instead of a touchdown. Things like that. Just mainly getting off the field.

And if the D-line hopes to be better in 2023, that’s the area where they need to focus the most.

NORMAN — The stats and the eye test proved the Oklahoma defense line simply wasn’t good in 2022. The Sooners ranked 99th nationally in scoring defense, 122nd in total defense and dead last in the Big 12 in sacks. For veteran Isaiah Coe , it comes down to one main thing.

However, there’s a few reasons why Coe thinks the defensive line can be better in 2023. The first one is the new additions the Sooners made during the offseason. The Sooners added several key transfer players with experience, including Rondell Bothroyd, Da’Jon Terry, Trace Ford, Jacob Lacey, Davon Sears and Phillip Paea. That proved particularly helpful with the departures of Jalen Redmond and Jeffrey Johnson.

“​​I would say they're ahead of where we were when we first learned the defense,” Coe said. “I don't want to give myself credit, but just having people like me, Jordan Kelley, Kelvin Gilliam and Gracen Halton, just guys who were already here, we can help elevate them. When we got here, all we had was the coaches. We didn't have like a player or a leader who came from Clemson who could show us the defense. So now we can show them on defense.

“They don't have to necessarily be where we're at, but we can bring them ahead of where we were last year. I just think that's the biggest thing I can add, just giving them more knowledge of what's going on than what we had. That just helps them make plays and play faster.”

Another big reason is Coe and returning players like Kelley, Halton, Gilliam, Ethan Downs, Reggie Grimes and Jonah Laulu are feeling more confident after spending a year in Brent Venables’ defense. But the main difference might be Coe’s mindset.

The redshirt senior saw the field a decent amount in 2022, starting six games while totaling 20 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. But Coe believes there’s still another level for him to reach in terms of production.

The main focus for him during fall camp has been leadership.

“I had to work on that,” Coe said. “Not necessarily being a leader, but how to lead. I'm more the type of leader who leads by example. I don't really say much. I just let what I do lead. I worked with (OU coach Todd Bates) and coach Venables and even our strength coach, (Jerry Schmidt). I'm just trying to get out there and be more vocal.

“Some guys can't just go out there and do the same like you, so you have to be more vocal. You have to encourage people. What we do ain't easy. It's not easy at all, so sometimes we have to hear what we have to do and bring that encouragement up. I just had to work on being more vocal for my guys so they can come be great like I am.”

For the Sooners to improve on the disappointing campaign in 2022, the defensive line will need significant improvement. Coe believes for that to happen, it starts with him.

“I want to be a better leader for my guys and help lead the defense,” Coe said. “But I just want to improve my all-around game and be a four-down player. I want to be recognized as one of the best in the country because in my heart I believe I am. I know I've worked so hard to get here, but everybody doesn't agree with that. And that's okay with them. They have their opinion. But I know deep down in my heart that I'm definitely one of the best D-tackles in America.

“I just have to go out there and prove it every single snap that I get the opportunity. I'm well capable of proving it to anybody who wants to question it.”